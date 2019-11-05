Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet Dance Like Nobody’s Watching in ‘Little Women’ Clip

0

I have died and gone to heaven because today, Sony Pictures Entertainment saw fit to release a new clip from Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women and it’s one of the scenes with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. A Ladybird reunion? In this economy? My friends, I simply can’t!

Similar to the Little Women trailer, Gerwig has given injected some modern sensibilities into this scene from her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s 1868-69 novel of the same name. The same irreverent, light spirit of the trailer is very much alive and well in this first clip from the flick, which sees Jo March (Ronan) and resident sad rich boi Laurie (Chalamet) at the same house party. The only problem is that Jo, wild woman that she is, managed to burn her dress (the horror!) and has been sidelined by her older sister, Meg (Emma Watson). But, much like fellow Massachussets resident Elizabeth Warren, Laurie has a plan to do away with Jo’s boredom. The solution: A killer dance party for two on a quiet porch while Alexandre Desplat‘s score plays.

Little Women will tell the rather well-known story of the March family and their lives in a sleepy New England town in the final years of the Civil War and beyond, tracking the highs and lows of sisterhood as each of the four March girls comes of age. In addition to Ronan, Chalamet, and Watson, Little Women stars Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, and James Norton. In addition to directing, Gerwig also wrote the script. The first reactions to Little Women have largely been positive, with critics praising Pugh’s performance as Amy March in particular.

Little Women arrives in theaters on December 25, 2019. Check out the first clip below: