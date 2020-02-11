‘Little Women’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Date & Bonus Features Revealed
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has finally revealed the Little Women digital and Blu-ray release date. After opening in theaters back in December 2019 to lots of warm critical praise — especially for director/writer Greta Gerwig‘s script as well as performances turned in by Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh — and later scooping up a Best Costume Design award at the 2020 Oscars, fans of the film will no doubt be excited to hang out with the March sisters in their own home.
Little Women will be released on digital on Tuesday, March 10. The DVD/Blu-ray release for Gerwig’s latest feature will be Tuesday, April 7. This means that very soon, you’ll be able to dive into the most recent page-to-screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s timeless 19th century tale of four sisters coming-of-age in an uncertain world. Ronan takes on the role of Jo March, the most headstrong sister in the March clan who nurtures dreams of becoming a world-famous author one day. Meg (Emma Watson) is the eldest March sister who longs for a stability and a family of her own. Beth (Eliza Scanlen), the very sweet-tempered sister, is the rock at the center of the March sisters. As for the youngest sister, Amy (Pugh), she wants to be a famous artist and frequently butts heads with Jo along the way.
Thanks to Gerwig’s clever adaptation of Alcott’s material as well as the performances turned in by Ronan, Pugh, Scanlen, Watson, and co-stars Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, and Bob Odenkirk, you’ll want to pick up this gem for yourself. And, if you’re still unsure about a movie with this kind of incredible cast and six Oscar nominations is worthy of smashing that “Purchase” button, then take a peek at all the prime bonus features listed below.
Little Women arrives on digital on March 10 and DVD/Blu-ray on April 7. Check out what bonus features come with the Little Women digital and Blu-ray release below:
Little Women BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- A New Generation of Little Women: The superb cast recreated the beloved world of the March family with realism, humor and vulnerability
- Making a Modern Classic: The film combines its modern elements—kinetic camerawork and overlapping dialogue—with the historically authentic bespoke costumes, sets and locations
- Greta Gerwig: Women Making Art: Go behind the camera with Writer/Director Greta Gerwig, discover her process and how she applied her own style to the story
- Hair & Make-Up Test Sequence: A lovely showcase featuring the outstanding costumes, hair and make-up crafted for the film
- Little Women Behind the Scenes: Take a quick look behind the scenes on the set of LITTLE WOMEN
- Orchard House, Home of Louisa May Alcott: Find out more about Louisa May Alcott and visit the real-life Orchard House in Concord, MA
- The 'Fantasy Island' Cast Gets Giggly Talking about Filming in Fiji, Getting Sick, and Bat Bites
- Wait, What the Heck Is This ‘Call of Duty’ 68 GB Update?
- Lil Rel Howery Talks ‘The Photograph’ and Why He Almost Quit the Prank Movie ‘Bad Trip’
- The Best Drama Movies on Netflix Right Now (February 2020)
- 'The French Dispatch' New Images Reveal Wes Anderson's Dreamy Look at... Journalism