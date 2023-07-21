The Big Picture Amy March is a misunderstood character who often comes across as bratty and entitled, but Greta Gerwig's adaptation gives her a well-rounded portrayal.

Gerwig allows Amy to grow and learn from her mistakes, showing her evolution from a child to a more mature, empathetic woman.

Amy's relationship with her sisters is improved in Gerwig's adaptation, highlighting her vulnerability, kindness, and love for her family.

Each of the four March sisters in Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women are vastly different and complex young women with unique personalities and ambitions. While every film adaptation of the book handles the girls a little differently and crafts a new retelling of the story, the common thread that seems to run through all of them is that Amy kind of sucks. Amy is usually portrayed as a bratty and entitled child who one day grows into a demure young woman and leaves all of her personality behind, forging a convenient romance with her childhood crush Laurie and living happily ever after. This was pretty much the Amy March mold for most film adaptations until Greta Gerwig gave the character much-needed new life in 2019’s Little Women. In a performance that earned the actress an Academy Award nomination, Florence Pugh’s Amy March explores every intricacy of the character, good and bad, and finally gives us a well-rounded portrayal of a deeply complex young woman trying to figure out her place in the world.

‘Little Women’s Amy March is a Deeply Misunderstood Character

First off, there’s no denying that as a young girl, Amy can be a real piece of work. The youngest of four daughters, she often has to fight to have her voice heard and be taken seriously, and this results in an at-times brash and abrasive demeanor. She wants desperately to stand out in a house of remarkable sisters, and she often finds bizarre ways to get attention. She complains about her nose, whines about not being able to afford pickled limes, and in one rather unhinged act of devotion, she makes a plaster cast of her foot to give to her childhood crush, Laurie (she does have “lovely small feet” after all). While most film adaptations use these instances to show Amy’s vanity and make her the butt of the joke, Greta Gerwig lets Florence Pugh embrace the comedy in these moments, and it allows us to enjoy Amy rather than be annoyed by her. Now some of her actions aren’t so harmless, like when she burns Jo’s (Saoirse Ronan) novel in a fit of jealousy. However, Pugh’s Amy shows genuine remorse for this, whereas other portrayals show it as more of a childish whoopsie for which Amy offers a meek apology.

Greta Gerwig doesn’t shy away from the less flattering parts of Amy’s story and instead allows them to be a part of her. Amy is allowed to be a kid, but she also has the chance to learn from her mistakes and grow from them. Gerwig also offers Amy more kind moments that allow her to bond with her sisters, such as when she comforts Jo after she cuts off all of her hair. While Amy is horrified that Jo has lost her “one beauty,” she later holds her as she cries and tells Jo that she would feel the same way. In the 1994 adaptation of Little Women, this moment of tenderness is given to Beth (Claire Danes) instead, when we all know Beth was a sweetheart to begin with. Allowing Amy this moment of sweet connection with Jo offers insight into the empathetic woman she’s growing into.

Florence Pugh Plays Amy as a Child and an Adult in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’

Speaking of growing up, an odd trait that some Little Women adaptations share is the choice to recast Amy when she grows from a child into an adult. This is done in both the 1994 movie, when Amy is played by both Kirsten Dunst and Samantha Mathis, and the 2018 modernized adaptation when Amy is played by both Elise Jones and Taylor Murphy. While some movies briefly have different actresses play younger versions of all the sisters, these two adaptations make it so that once Amy matures, it’s as though she’s a totally different person. By having Pugh play both the younger and older versions of Amy, we got to see that even as she grew up and learned to value family and self-confidence over materialistic pursuits, she’s still the same person. She didn’t magically blossom into an older, elegant, selfless woman, but rather she evolved, still having the leftover insecurities from childhood but understanding herself and the world in a more mature way. The monologue that Gerwig wrote about how “marriage is an economic proposition” is one of the most poignant parts of the movie, and the fact that this was written for Amy shows that she isn’t naive, but rather that she is incredibly intelligent and mature, having done away with the delusions of grandeur she had in childhood.

Greta Gerwig Improved Amy’s Relationship With Her Sisters

One significant thing that Greta Gerwig wisely omitted from her adaptation of Little Women was that when Beth falls ill, Amy is sad for her sister, but more concerned with the possibility that she herself might die unfulfilled. In the novel, Amy writes her own will after she realizes the severity of Beth’s illness. She fears her mortality, and although it’s a bit bizarre that she has Laurie witness the signing away of her most prized possessions, it’s a demonstration of her seldom-seen vulnerability. It’s a way for her to process the fear of losing her sister and all the fear that comes along with that, but unfortunately, it also shows that even in her sister’s darkest moments, Amy can’t help but think about herself. In the 1994 film adaptation of Little Women, this moment is altered so that Amy also tells Laurie (Christian Bale) that she’s afraid of dying without ever having been kissed, and he ensures her that he won’t let that happen. This change makes it so that Amy isn’t even just making a will so that she can leave her things to others, but that she’s far more concerned with her own potential demise than with her sister’s terminal diagnosis. It’s not a great look and seems like it’s just used for a chance to jumpstart Amy and Laurie’s mutual affection. Some version of this will-writing scene happens in most other adaptations, including the 2018 contemporary interpretation, and the underrated 2017 PBS miniseries.

Furthermore, when Beth actually dies in the book, Amy stays in Europe for a while because it’s too late for her to say goodbye anyway, and it’s easier to stay away. She also fails to return home in most of the film adaptations, with the PBS series Amy (Kathryn Newton) telling Laurie that she can’t even cry over her sister. While everybody processes grief differently and Amy’s inability to handle Beth’s death doesn’t necessarily reflect poorly on her, Greta Gerwig’s interpretation makes it so that Beth (Eliza Scanlen) doesn’t want Amy to know she’s ill, and that’s why Amy didn’t return to America sooner. Florence Pugh’s Amy is given a moment to mourn her sister and is comforted by Laurie (played here by Timothée Chalamet). She says that “Beth was the best of us” and returns home to grieve with her family, and this allows us to really see the depth of Amy’s love for her family.

Greta Gerwig Excels at Writing Complex and Strong-Willed Female Characters

At the end of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Jo asks Amy when she got so wise, to which Amy replies “I always have been, you were just too busy noticing my faults.” This exchange really sums up Amy March’s character in a nutshell. The character has always had inklings of deep sympathy and intelligence that hint at far more than meets the eye, but most adaptations treat Amy as an afterthought and don’t take the time to let her figure herself out. Gerwig and Pugh made Amy more well-rounded by embracing her growth and letting her be herself, rather than brushing off her insecurities as youthful indiscretions and then recasting her as a reformed adult. Amy is still the complex, emotional, and at times-impulsive Amy, but she’s given more moments of kindness and earnestness that show who she truly is, from the insecure child feeling trapped in the shadow of three sisters, to the adult learning to exist as a woman in society.

In other movies like her directorial debut Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig has proven that she excels at writing complex and multi-faceted young women, and Little Women’s Amy is no exception.