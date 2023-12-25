The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's Little Women has become a popular comfort movie, with TikTok and Pinterest filled with inspiration for Little Women-themed Christmas parties.

The story's focus on family and community, as well as its exploration of charity, make Little Women a holiday movie beyond just Christmas.

Little Women prompts us to reflect on our past and look to the future, exploring themes of dreams, uncertainty, and the importance of love and sisterhood.

A beloved literary classic filled with even flawed, human characters. An adaptation helmed by a director made famous for the expertise with which she captures the complexity of the most tender years of our lives. A setting that features everything that we have come to associate with comfort: cold weather, small cottages, fireplaces, 19th century clothes made of wool, silk, and other natural fabrics. It is no wonder that, in the handful of messed up years since its release in 2019, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has quickly become a comfort movie staple. Everything in its two hours and 15 minutes of runtime, from the kindness of the March family towards their neighbors to the beautiful melodies that come out of poor Beth’s (Eliza Scanlen) piano, simply screams warmth and serenity.

However, it may come as a surprise to some that Little Women has recently become more than a regular, all-year-long comfort movie, earning its spot among that long list of holiday watches. Perhaps it’s the fact that the classic story, originally penned by Louisa May Alcott in 1868, begins and ends at Christmas that makes it a timely holiday parable, or perhaps it's simply the current popularity of cottagecore esthetics. No matter what theory you subscribe to, the fact of the matter is that TikTok and Pinterest are full of inspo for Little Women-themed Christmas parties, and that Gerwig’s movie, alongside the 1994 adaptation directed by Gillian Armstrong, is currently on the top of everyone’s mind when it comes to making watchlists for the days leading to and following December 25.

Indeed, it all makes a lot of sense. But, when we really look at it, no matter the pivotal role that Christmas plays in the overarching story, Little Women isn’t just a perfect movie for waiting for and saying goodbye to Santa. Upon closer examination, the movie is actually primed for the holiday season as a whole. As a matter of fact, it is a movie most suitable for the week that separates Christmas Day from New Year’s Eve. That may sound oddly specific, and, you know what, we get it. However, take a second to really examine what Little Women is about: sure, the movie has a lot going on during Christmas, but the most important points of its story actually take place throughout the entirety of Yuletide. Furthermore, though there is a lot of Christmas spirit in the way the film approaches familial love, the core of the plot is all about the tension between past and future, between the melancholy of remembering times gone by and the hopefulness for what comes next.

‘Little Women’ Has a Lot of Christmas Spirit Going for It

While Gerwig’s movie begins with Jo (Saoirse Ronan) already in New York, Amy (Florence Pugh) in Paris with Aunt March (Meryl Streep) and Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), and Meg (Emma Watson) married to John (James Norton), framing a huge chunk of the story as a big window to the past, chronologically speaking, the plot of Little Women begins seven years earlier, during Christmastime. It begins with a ball at which Jo and Meg first make acquaintance of Laurie, and then it moves on to Christmas Day, in which Marmee March (Laura Dern) is asking her daughters to donate their Christmas breakfast to the Hummels, a neighboring family that has been going through a long rough stint. From the get-go, this brief description of how the story kicks off makes it clear that there is a lot of Christmas spirit contained in Little Women. But it might not be as clear where that Christmas spirit comes from.

The fact that a lot of the action in Little Women takes place during Christmas isn’t enough to make Little Women a Christmas movie. If the setting alone was enough to make a film a staple of a certain holiday, we wouldn’t still be having the debate about whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie. No, what makes Little Women so Christmassy is something else entirely. As a matter of fact, it’s not just one thing, but the conjunction of two elements that are integral to the film’s plot and overall atmosphere.

First and foremost, there’s the story’s focus on family. While themes such as spirituality or the figure of Santa Claus might be common fixtures of a lot of end-of-year classics, they aren’t what makes or breaks a holiday movie. Heck, Santa himself isn’t even a character for most of what we call “the holidays”. The idea of family, on the other hand, is something that is prevalent in basically every film that eventually enters the holiday canon — yes, even Die Hard. And, sure, you can look at this affirmation from a conservative point of view and take from it that the holidays are supposed to be spent with the people that raised you, but that’s not always the case: a beloved alternative holiday classic, Satoshi Kon’s Tokyo Godfathers is all about the power and love that stem from found family.

The Family in 'Little Women' Extends Beyond the Marches

Little Women is a movie that focuses on family in both its aforementioned forms. It’s about the Marches as a tight-knit unit, standing by each other’s side, taking care of one another, loving and comforting their own flesh and blood despite their differences. However, it is also about how a family can expand beyond the confines of a household through the power of community. First, there are the Laurences and how they become an extension of the March family - eventually through marriage, of course, but initially through mere friendship. Then, there are the Hummels, and how they become as important to the Marches as their own kin because of Marmee’s and Beth’s insistence on helping them through their hard times. For all that Little Women talks about the March girls and their bond with one another, it also has a lot to say about the importance of community.

This brings us to the second thing that makes Little Women so Christmas-inclined: it’s exploration of charity. The Marches are a family bent on doing what’s right, from volunteering to fight against slavery to lending a hand to their fellow neighbors in a time of need. “Christmas won’t be Christmas without any presents”, complains Jo during the fateful holiday that kicks off the story, but she’s wrong, because, in the end, Christmas is a lot more about giving than it is about receiving. There is a reason why Santa makes a list of who was good and who was naughty throughout the year, and that’s because Christmas is a time of doing good as well as of reaping the fruits of your past kindnesses. And no one knows this more than the charitable March family.

‘Little Women’ Offers Us a Look at the Past and a Window to the Future

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Little Women is a movie that invites us to look back on our past deeds and ask ourselves if we have been as good as the March girls, or even if we have been as happy as them. For even if there are hardships and death on their path, there is no denying that the March sisters are happy in the love they feel for one another. It is a bittersweet kind of happiness, of course, but happiness nonetheless: they have been together during the most terrible of times, and, though they have had it hard, they have always managed to pull through. But at the same time, it asks us questions about our past. Gerwig’s Little Women is a movie that prompts us to look to the road ahead. It is as much a movie about times gone by as it is a movie about what's still to come. It's about the older March sisters looking back on their past and about the younger March sisters wondering about their future.

In both cases, it's a movie about the impossibility of knowing what comes next. In the film's present, Jo, Amy, and Meg remember what their lives have been like thus far and deal with the uncertainty of dreams come true or destroyed by the realities of life: Meg’s money troubles, Amy’s upcoming wedding to Laurie and her shattered illusions of being an artist, Jo’s recently published novel… Seven years in the past, they dream of what this present will be like, and try to live their lives one day at a time as poverty, sickness, and war rear their ugly heads in the horizon.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of the stories in the movie to further explain what we mean. As a young girl, living at home with her mother and her sisters, Jo March fantasizes about becoming a writer and is forced to make choices that will forever change her life. Should she keep writing? Should she marry Laurie? Should she marry at all? Later on, in New York, she is still dreaming, selling her stories and hoping to one day be recognized for her work. Again, the prospect of marriage appears before her in the form of Friedrich. Following Beth's death, she’s forced to contend with what life will look like after such a horrible loss. At the same time, her memories, as well as those of her sisters, serve as a frame for the film's overarching story. By her side, we find Amy, whose dreams of becoming an artist have recently been crushed, but whose childish crush on Laurie has since developed into reciprocates adult love. She looks back with fondness on the life she had with all her sisters and stares into the future unsure of what it will be like, but still hopeful.

That mixture of melancholy and hopefulness, the balance between the longing gaze towards the past and the uncertain look towards the future, makes Little Women a movie perfect for those times in life in which we are not just pondering what we’ve achieved, but also shaking in anticipation for what the future might hold in store for us. In other words, it is a movie perfect not just for Christmas, but also for New Year’s Eve. It is a movie that is best watched in a particular week of the year: the seven days that separate December 25 from December 31. Little Women is a film that embraces us and makes us feel warm and safe even in the face of death. It is a film about good deeds and family, about love lost and found, a film that reflects on the past as much as it ponders on tomorrow. It is, indeed, the perfect comfort watch for the holidays. But when picking the ideal date to watch it, it is important that we remember that the holidays aren’t just Christmas day.

