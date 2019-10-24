First Reactions for ‘Little Women’ Praise Greta Gerwig’s New, Distinct Adaptation

0

The first reactions to writer/director Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated second feature have arrived, and folks are fawning over the Lady Bird filmmaker’s new take on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women. The Sony Pictures film screened for Directors Guild of America members and members of the press last night, and overall the reaction appears to be quite positive.

Gerwig’s film maintains the 1860s New England setting of Alcott’s novel and features an incredible cast that includes Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, and the irresistible Timothée Chalamet as Laurie. While it doesn’t sound like Gerwig broke the mold in terms of her adaptation, those who caught the film have pointed out that the filmmaker did adjust the structure of Alcott’s story a bit—the movie begins about 2/3 of the way through the story and then doubles back using flashbacks and intercutting.

Pugh, who made a huge impression on audiences earlier this summer in Ari Aster’s unforgettable (and darkly funny) horror film Midsommar, appears to be the standout, which is no surprise given that Pugh’s been on a track towards “breakthrough” status for a while. Indeed, she’s currently shooting a major role in the standalone Black Widow Marvel movie.

Many of those in attendance for the Little Women screening are Oscar bloggers, but there doesn’t seem to be a super clear indication of the film’s chances. It could be a Best Picture and/or Director contender, and Pugh may get in for Best Actress—depending on whose opinion you trust. But of course this all depends on what Academy voters think, and with a source material as beloved as Little Women, opinions are bound to be strong when the movie opens in theaters on December 25th.

For now, I’m encouraged by these initial reactions and mostly just can’t wait to see another movie from Gerwig as a director. Lady Bird was a revelation, and instantly announced Gerwig as a naturally gifted and impeccably talented writer and director in her own right.

Check out the Little Women reactions below:

Greta Gerwig's @LittleWomen is wonderful. A loving, meticulously-crafted adaptation that exceeded my expectations. Heartfelt, moving and a terrific showcase for its extremely talented cast and beloved source material. pic.twitter.com/NwcMmnx9Pg — Kara Warner (@karawarner) October 24, 2019

Great Gerwig’s #LittleWomen made the smart call to have the same actress (Florence Pugh) play Amy throughout. When they break up this role to two actresses, it never quite works for me. You lose the consistency and the relationship with the audience. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) October 24, 2019

Jo's lines in #LittleWomen resonate w me completely differently now as a 33 yr old single writer. Wanting to remain independent but wanting to be loved. Greta's take on the story made me connect w Jo in a way I never had. As a girl, I just thought she was crazy to reject Laurie. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 24, 2019

Greta Gerwig takes the straightforward story of LITTLE WOMEN and boldly scrambles it, starting two-thirds of the way through and retelling most of what you remember via flashbacks and cross-cutting. Call it Louisa May Alcott meets 21 GRAMS. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

At best, it’s a fresh approach that makes you rethink familiar material. But it can also make simple plot and character developments a bit harder to locate. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

For my money, the MVP in LITTLE WOMEN is Florence Pugh. Hot off of MIDSOMMAR, Pugh is having a great year, and she’s hilarious and winning as Amy, the character best served by Gerwig’s structural gambits. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 24, 2019

The reaction to LITTLE WOMEN at an overflow screening at the Directors Guild is just crazy, wonderfully insane. Greta Gerwig is a goddamn rock star. — Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) October 24, 2019

#LittleWomen: Gerwig makes this material her own in delightful ways you’d expect and some adult-meditation-on-childhood ways I didn’t. So rewarding to see the ease with which she paints on this canvas and that she (or any director these days) was given it. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) October 24, 2019

So I've seen Little Women twice now and it's one of my very favorite movies of the year. Greta Gerwig delivers a both passionately faithful and gorgeously original take. Saoirse is a fierce Jo, Chalamet/Dern/Streep esp are great in support, and Florence Pugh is astonishing. — David Canfield (@davidcanfield97) October 24, 2019

The last three Best Picture winners—MOONLIGHT, THE SHAPE OF WATER, GREEN BOOK—end happily and portrayed the world as ultimately hopeful. Greta Gerwig’s LITTLE WOMEN is the first movie of the year that does just that. So…front runner? (It’s inventive and wonderful.) — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) October 24, 2019