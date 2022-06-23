Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).

As one could expect, Sobol is beyond excited to be given the opportunity to use the talents of these incredible actors to watch his story take shape. In a statement released alongside the big casting reveal, the filmmaker and writer said that he was “thrilled and humbled” to have added these names to produce a piece that he’s “passionate about telling.” Specifically, he said that he was looking forward to watching the dynamic play out between co-leads, Fuhrman and Quaid.

A man who needs no introductions, Quaid is a celebrated member of Hollywood, having earned nominations for both two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy. With a slew of titles under his belt, he’s most recently been seen in features including American Underdog and A Dog’s Journey. On the streaming side of things, he’s appeared in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever and Prime Video’s Goliath. Up next, the longtime star will appear in several productions including Sam McNamara’s dramas On a Wing and a Prayer and Reagan, and in the animated Don Hall and Disney feature, Strange World - just to name a few.

Things have been heating up as of late for Fuhrman who will join fellow Hunger Games alum, Hutcherson in Littlemouth. As of late, the actress nabbed an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her work in the Lauren Hadaway-helmed IFC drama, The Novice. Soon, she’ll be appearing in, Orphan: First Kill, the follow-up to her Hollywood breakout thriller hit, Orphan. She’ll also be taking over screens in Paramount and Jordan Gertner’s Sheroes and Unit 234. Emmy nominated actor Thewlis has kept himself incredibly busy over the last few years with film credits including Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, along with small screen credits including Fargo, Landscapers, Big Mouth, and others. The actor will next be seen in the Netflix series The Sandman as well as features including Enola Holmes 2, Avatar 3, and The Amazing Maurice.

Gotham Award nominee Hutcherson rose to fame for his role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the dystopian film series The Hunger Games. Other credits include The Disaster Artist, The Kids Are All Right, and Hulu’s Future Man. Next, Hutcherson will take a turn opposite Morgan Freeman in the sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds. Littlemouth will serve as one of Allen’s first major credits as the actress has previously appeared in ABC’s medical drama, The Good Doctor, and Aneesh Chaganty’s thriller, Run.

As of right now, a release date for Littlemouth hasn’t been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.