Liu Cixin is a Chinese sci-fi writer who has found a global audience over the last decade and a half. He specializes in hard sci-fi, drawing on complex scientific and philosophical ideas, and usually boasting meticulously crafted universes. His most well-known work is his novel The Three-Body Problem, which won several awards and was recently adapted into a TV series for Netflix.

Liu's background as an engineer gives his writing a unique authenticity, grounding his speculative fiction in plausible scientific principles. This combination of technical detail and expansive storytelling captivated readers worldwide and positioned Liu as a leading figure in global science fiction. Some of his stories can be a little dry and inaccessible, but the best of them are modern sci-fi masterpieces. Fans of the genre in search of their next read could do worse than to begin with the author's highest rated projects on the book review site Goodreads.

10 'Ball Lightning' (2004)

Rating: 3.79/5

"In the universe, apart from empty space, there is nothing." This hard sci-fi novel is a prequel to The Three-Body Problem. The story begins when Chen witnesses his parents' death by a mysterious phenomenon known as ball lightning. This traumatic event propels him into a lifelong quest to understand this elusive and destructive force. As Chen delves deeper into his research, he is recruited by the military to harness lightning as a weapon of war.

The premise was inspired by Liu's own encounter with ball lightning, and it was written during a difficult period in his life. At the time, he believed he had liver cancer (this later turned out not to be the case), so the book reflects his worries and bleak outlook. As a result, Ball Lightning has been praised as his most realistic work, hewing close to actual science. It touches on intriguing themes around trauma and violence, as well as geopolitical tensions, with it implied that the weapons are being developed for use against the United States.

9 'To Hold up the Sky' (2020)

Rating: 3.82/5

"If we're going to be blind, let's both be blind." To Hold up the Sky is a collective of eleven sci-fi short stories, two of which won Galaxy Awards, China's most prestigious prize for sci-fi writing. Notable entries include 'The Village Teacher', juxtaposing a committed rural school teacher with a spacefaring alien civilization (it was turned into a feature film); 'Contraction', about a scientist who discovers the exact moment the universe will start to contract and time will run backwards; and 'Cloud of Poems', featuring an ambassador and poet who meet a celestial god.

The book is jam-packed with intriguing ideas that extrapolate from real-world technology, like a groundbreaking mining device, futuristic electronic warfare, and technologically-enabled immortality. Some of these premises can be a little gimmicky but, for the most part, they hold the reader's attention. The stories are also mostly straightforward and earnest, which makes for a refreshing change of pace from a lot of contemporary sci-fi that is heavily ironic.

8 'Of Ants and Dinosaurs' (2003)

Rating: 3.87/5

"All ants are reflected in God's image." In Of Ants and Dinosaurs, Liu crafts a fable depicting the symbiotic relationship between two highly intelligent species: ants and dinosaurs. Set in a prehistoric era, the story delves into how these creatures develop a mutually beneficial society, with ants providing engineering skills and dinosaurs offering brute strength. However, as their civilizations advance, conflicts arise, leading to a cautionary tale about the perils of cooperation, godlike technology, and environmental collapse. Both species believe they are the planet's supreme race, and both believe God is on their side.

The book is part fairtyale, part satire, part political allegory, making comments about the interdependence of superpowers and the risks of mutual destruction. The environment also pays a heavy price for the ants' and dinosaurs' technological marvels. The parallels with the United States and China are none too subtle. The story works because it's entertaining by itself, even if one excludes its metaphorical aspects.

7 'Devourer' (2002)

Rating: 3.92/5

"The Devourer approaches!" Devourer is a sci-fi graphic novel featuring illustrations by Malice Bathory. It's a tale of first contact and survival. The novel begins with the discovery of a massive alien entity, known as the Devourer, which consumes entire star systems to sustain itself. As the Devourer approaches Earth, humanity is faced with an existential threat. The aliens intend to extract the planet's resources while reducing humanity to the status of cattle. The story follows various characters, including scientists and military leaders, as they grapple with the impending doom and strive to find a solution.

The Devourers' assault on Earth occurs over a very long period of time (the alien civilization has been around for millions of years), giving this graphic novel a truly epic scope. This approach gives the narrative a more contemplative and measured pace compared to typical alien invasion stories. Finally, the gritty, somber, gorgeous visuals spice up Liu's writing and hold it all together.

6 'Taking Care of God' (2012)

Rating: 3.97/5

"We are God. Please, considering that we created this world, would you give us a bit of food?" Taking Care of God, also adapted into a graphic novel, is a thought-provoking story about humanity's creators. Ancient aliens (who look like elderly people), claiming to have engineered human civilization, return to Earth seeking care in their old age. This revelation challenges the very foundation of human history and religion. As humans wrestle with their new role as caretakers, the story delves into themes of responsibility, gratitude, and the cyclical nature of life.

This is a smart premise that Liu engages with complexly, adding multiple layers to the tale. The writing is fittingly sharp and intentional, blending comedy and drama. For example, there are a lot of funny and touching interactions between the children and the aliens. The protagonist, a young girl named Zihan from a rural village, is particularly likable and memorable.

5 'The Three-Body Problem' (2006)

Rating: 4.08/5

"No, emptiness is not nothingness. Emptiness is a type of existence." By far Liu's most famous work, The Three-Body Problem is an epic fusing hard science fiction with historical and philosophical themes. The novel opens during China's Cultural Revolution, where astrophysicist Ye Wenjie becomes involved with a secret military project aimed at contacting extraterrestrial civilizations. Her actions eventually attract the attention of the Trisolarans, an advanced alien race from a chaotic three-sun system facing extinction. This interspecies contact soon causes societal division and moral dilemmas.

The book was widely acclaimed on release, becoming the first Asian novel to win the prestigious Hugo Award. Fans praised its meticulous research and deep dives into topics ranging from quantum mechanics to artificial intelligence. In particular, the book broke new ground by taking ideas associated with writers like Arthur C. Clarke and relocating them to a Chinese setting. It has been praised by everyone from George R.R. Martin and Mark Zuckerberg to Barack Obama.

4 'The Wandering Earth' (2000)

Rating: 4.15/5

"It is the nature of intelligent life to climb mountains, to strive to stand on ever higher ground to gaze farther into the distance." The Wandering Earth is a novella that has since been adapted into a graphic novel and a Chinese feature film. It sees humanity undertaking an ambitious project to move the entire Earth to a new star system as the Sun dies. The plot follows the challenges of this colossal endeavor, from the engineering feats required to the social and political upheaval it causes.

Here, again, Liu examines ideas of environmental collapse and global doomsday, as well as the double-edged sword of scientific ingenuity and hubris. The story also considers ideas like world government and government surveillance, the latter of which is a common feature of contemporary life in China. Despite its high Goodreads score, The Wandering Earth received a more mixed reaction from Western reviewers, particularly for some of its political content.

3 'Mountain' (2012)

Rating: 4.23/5

"You are standing at the foot of the mountain. We are all always at the foot." Another relatively minor Liu work with a high Goodreads score, Mountain is a novella about an alien race that lives in the "Bubble World", a place surrounded by layer upon layer of mountainous rock. Mountain-climbing is a part of their everyday life and key to survival. But some of the characters begin dreaming of what lies beyond the furthest peaks and set out to discover it.

This is a story all about exploration and ambition, with the aliens becoming stand-ins for humanity. There are some good ideas at play here, though the shortness of the novella format limits the author's ability to explore them. Nevertheless, Mountain's quickness also means there's less of an opportunity cost to giving it a try. Vivid descriptions, solid characterization, and a bevvy of ideas inspired by old school sci-fi may carry it over the finish line.

2 'The Dark Forest' (2008)

Rating: 4.41/5

"Time is the one thing that can't be stopped. Like a sharp blade, it silently cuts through hard and soft, constantly advancing." The Dark Forest is the second installment in Liu's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. Following the events of The Three-Body Problem, humanity is now aware of the impending invasion by the Trisolarans. In response, Earth establishes a planetary defense strategy known as the Wallfacer Project, wherein selected individuals are given the authority to develop plans in secret to counter the alien threat.

The Three-Body Problem was a great foundation, but The Dark Forest is arguably better, with more compelling characters and a stronger focus on them. The protagonists here are better fleshed-out and the reader connects with them more. The hard sci-fi concepts are also even more engaging. The title, for example, refers to the hypothesis that there are many alien civilizations out there in the universe, but they are all keeping their existence hidden as a means of protecting themselves. Finally, the book also offers some solid social commentary, like in the scenes where the UN attempts to deal with the imminent alien threat.

1 'Death's End' (2010)

Rating: 4.42/5

"Death is the only lighthouse that is always lit. No matter where you sail, ultimately, you must turn toward it." Liu's highest rated book on Goodreads is the concluding volume of in the Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. Death's End spans multiple timelines and dimensions, weaving together the fates of humanity and the Trisolarans. As the story unfolds, it explores advanced scientific concepts, including four-dimensional space and the ultimate fate of the universe. Central to the plot is Cheng Xin, an aerospace engineer who becomes a pivotal figure in humanity's struggle for survival.

This book is dense, clocking in at almost 600 pages and bursting at the seams with ideas. In particular, a big theme here is the tension between emotion, logic, and morals, all of which are represented by separate major characters. While some readers might find the eon-spanning scope and sprawling cast a little overwhelming, even frustrating, sci-fi fans are sure to appreciate its creativity and ambition.

NEXT: Every James Bond Novel by Ian Fleming, Ranked According to Goodreads