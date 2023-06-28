Even though some folks are just catching on to a gender-neutral approach in their day-to-day lives, and the conversation around gender is constantly evolving, most of us are either open to learning or have already embraced transgender and non-binary people with open arms. But since society as a whole doesn’t move as fast as it should, particularly regarding outdated systems and traditions, artists like non-binary actor Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets) are doing the heavy lifting of educating audiences and often have to think several steps ahead before making a decision that translates into taking a stand.

During an interview with Collider, Hewson told Perri Nemiroff their opinion about gendered categories in awards—a discussion that resurfaces every time that actors push for events like the Emmys to introduce gender-neutral categories. Blending categories into one might seem like a natural evolution for the film and TV industry — good acting is just good acting, right? However, many people worry that if the categories weren't gendered, cis white men would dominate the nominations. Hewson acknowledged that concern, highlighting the real fear "buried underneath," while deftly noting that categories like Best Director are not split up by gender. Hewson explained:

“It's sad, right? Because it's like, well, what's buried underneath that is a real fear that equality is not achievable, and I really just don't believe that's true. The work of achieving parity, that’s an active, ongoing process, and to do away with gendered acting categories, it's like, well, that's the beginning of that, you know? It’s not the end. And then also, with that specific example, it's like, well, having one category split by gender and none of the others doesn't fix that at all.”

Liv Hewson Shares Their Professional Coming Out Story

Hewson also shared with Collider their professional coming-out story, and revealed that it was one of the times they felt the power of their voice. Hewson revealed that like many LGBTQIA+ people, they expected that coming out at work “was never going to happen,” and that it seemed so impossible “it wasn’t even worth thinking about.” Hewson also added that they used to think it wasn’t even worth engaging on the subject because they wouldn’t be heard. However, Hewson explained that once they made the leap of faith to come out at work, they felt a seismic shift psychologically in terms of being accepted in the correct gender identity. They told Collider:

“So the sort of psychological adjustment and full body adjustment, really, of hearing people in a professional setting refer to me correctly, it's not something I did, but that was a really incredibly powerful foundation shift because I realized that it was gonna be okay. Not only did I not have to hide, but that it was going to be good, you know? Not only is it gonna be fine, it's actually gonna be better than you've ever let yourself imagine in your life.”

Of course, not everyone has the chance or privilege of working in a safe environment wherein their coming out is celebrated. Making the decision to come out at work is often daunting for LGBTQIA+ people, and one of the main ways that we can work towards a society in which everyone feels safe to be who they are is increased visibility for the queer community. Seeing trans and non-binary representation, as well as the mere existence of LGBTQIA+ folks in TV and films – which the world has access to on a daily basis – is an essential way to reach as many people as possible and open their hearts and minds to accepting everyone around them.

