Born in 1977, Liv Tyler is the daughter of Aerosmith's lead singer, Steven Tyler, and model Bebe Buell. Tyler's acting debut in the 1994 movie Silent Fall brought her widespread recognition, but her portrayal as Arwen Undómiel in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy catapulted her to international prominence. Tyler has remained a consistent actress in Hollywood, and is expected to return to her role in the MCU as scientist Betty Ross - rejoining yet another popular franchise.

With a career extending beyond three decades in the film industry, Liv Tyler has taken on various roles in diverse films spanning multiple genres, and she has proved herself to be a talented actress as well as a prominent figure in the industry. This article will explore Tyler's top ten films in her career thus far based on ratings from Rotten Tomatoes.

10 ‘Space Station 76’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Directed by Jack Plotnick, Space Station 76 is set in a retro-futuristic version of the 1970s. The film follows Jessica (Tyler) who becomes the space station's new co-pilot. Initially, everything seems normal, and the crew appears friendly. However, she soon finds out they're dealing with problems like infidelity, loneliness, depression, and drug abuse. She then gets more frustrated with Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson), who has a secret—his past failed relationship with the previous co-pilot, Daniel.

Tyler infuses her character with a mix of curiosity, vulnerability, and strength. She also gives Jessica a subdued intensity that makes it possible for the viewer to identify with her quest for self-awareness and adjustment in the cramped, retro-futuristic environment. Moreover, her interactions with the other characters showcase a nuanced and powerful examination of the film's themes, ranging from humorous moments to more somber passages dealing with subjects such as infidelity and loneliness.

9 ‘Wildling’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Wildling is a 2018 horror fantasy film directed by Fritz Böhm that revolves around a young girl named Anna (Bel Powley), who has spent her entire life isolated from the outside world by a man she knows as "Daddy" (Brad Dourif). As Anna comes of age, she begins to experience unsettling physical changes that coincide with the arrival of a local sheriff (Tyler). When Anna learns the truth about who she really is, the story takes a sinister turn.

In the movie, Tyler portrayed Onatah County Sheriff Ellen Cooper. She offers a complex viewpoint on the events taking place in her capacity as a sheriff by combining sympathy with apprehension. Her on-screen presence adds to the film's suspenseful atmosphere and solidifies her character's place in the story, making this one of her best performances.

8 ‘Ad Astra’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

The film is set in the late 21st century with mysterious power spikes that pose a threat to the stability of human society. Ad Astra centers on Major Roy McBride (Brad Pitt), who learns that mysterious surges are linked to the "Lima Project," a space station orbiting Neptune led by his father, H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). In an attempt to uncover the fate of the station's crew, Roy embarks on a journey to Mars, marking the beginning of a quest that delves into the mysteries of the outer solar system.

In the film, Tyler played Eve, the estranged wife of Roy McBride. Her performance is limited but impactful. While her screen time is relatively short, Tyler brings a quiet intensity to her role, effectively conveying the emotional complexities of a relationship strained by the demands of space exploration. Her portrayal adds a lovely human touch to the narrative, offering a glimpse into the personal struggles faced by those left behind as their loved one's venture into the vastness of space.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Robot & Frank, which is set in the near future, centers on Frank Weld (Frank Langella), an elderly ex-thief and convict who lives alone and battles dementia and Alzheimer's. Frank's son Hunter (James Marsden) becomes weary of his weekly visits to his father's home but is hesitant to place him in full-time care. Instead, he opts for a robot companion programmed to offer therapeutic care, establishing a structured routine and engaging in activities such as gardening to enhance Frank's cognitive well-being.

Tyler's character, Madison, Frank’s daughter, embodies the ethical and moral questions surrounding the use of technology to care for an aging parent. She also navigates the delicate balance between familial care and the possible dehumanization that can result from relying on artificial intelligence with genuine concern and affection. One of Tyler's most thought-provoking roles to date, her presence adds to the film's intriguing quality.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

In Cookie's Fortune, when Camille (Glenn Close) discovers her aunt's apparent suicide, she devises a peculiar plan. Joined by her sister (Julianne Moore), Camille conceals evidence to make the death appear as murder, driven by vanity and greed. The scheme risks falsely incriminating a local handyman (Charles S. Dutton), adding a twist to the narrative.

As Emma Duvall, the widow's niece, Tyler plays a central role in the events that transpire, and she adds her distinct charm to the movie. Moreover, Tyler appears to be stepping outside of her regular role in this film, showcasing her versatility and ability to take on a variety of roles, most importantly, with her black pixie cut. Tyler's outstanding acting allowed her to capture the complexity of her character, which combines charm, innocence, and a hint of naïveté.

5 ‘Heavy’ (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Heavy centers on Victor (Pruitt Taylor Vince), a reserved and plump cook who works for his mother Dolly (Shelley Winters) at a roadside café. When Victor starts to feel something for Callie (Tyler), a stunning and mysterious college drop-out who works as a waitress at the diner, his usual life is upended. The movie explores the complicated emotional dynamics around Victor's obsession and how it affects his relationship with his mother.

Director James Mangold creates a remarkable cinematic portrait by skillfully capturing the subtleties of life without cheapening his vision with simple resolutions. Tyler, on the other hand, won praise from critics for its honesty and emotional depth. The picture gains credibility from her ability to portray a variety of emotions, including deep moments of connection with Victor and calm meditation. Her chemistry with Taylor Vince is also a highlight of the film, making the viewing experience more authentic.

4 ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring serves as the first installment in the same-name fantasy franchise based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel series. It follows a young Hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), who is entrusted with the task of destroying a powerful and malevolent ring. Frodo is accompanied by a diverse group of individuals representing various races and cultures: Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), a ranger and heir to the throne of Gondor; Legolas (Orlando Bloom), an elf archer; Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), a dwarf warrior; Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), a wise wizard; and several others. Together, they form the Fellowship of the Ring.

Tyler portrayed the character Arwen Undómiel an elf princess and Aragorn's love interest. Even though Tyler's involvement in the first movie is not as important as it is in the later entries, many people find her portrayal to be compelling and appropriate for the ethereal and graceful nature of the elf character.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King serves as the final installment in The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy. It continues to follow the Fellowship as they proceed with their journey, including Frodo and Samwise (Sean Astin) to Mount Doom in the realm of Mordor with the assistance of a complex creature called Gollum (Andy Serkis). Meanwhile, the Free Peoples of Middle-earth are getting ready for the great battle against Sauron's army, known as the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

Tyler revived her role of Arwen in this film. The plot focuses on Arwen's character more in this installment, especially in her relationship with Aragorn. Tyler does an excellent job of capturing Arwen's inner turmoil and the extent of her dedication to the greater mission. Her portrayal highlights Tyler's ability to portray both strength and tenderness in a fantasy epic of epic proportions, adding to the movie's emotional impact and acting as a crucial component in the larger story.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

That Thing You Do, directed and starring Tom Hanks, is set in the 1960s and revolves around a fictional one-hit wonder pop band known as "The Wonders." The story begins when a group of friends from Erie, Pennsylvania, get together to form a band and write the catchy titular pop song. The Wonders become overnight celebrities when the song swiftly rises to the top of the charts. The band experiences the highs and lows of overnight celebrity, along with the expectations and obstacles that accompany success in the music business.

Tyler played Faye Dolan, The Wonders' lead singer, Jimmy's (Johnathon Schaech) girlfriend, and the band's costume mistress. Tyler's charming and captivating on-screen persona as Faye adds to the film's overall sentimental vibe. Thus, her performance was widely praised by both fans and critics. Although her role is not essential to the dynamics of the band, her on-screen persona is highly regarded and contributes to the portrayal of the thrills and difficulties associated with the unexpected ascent to fame.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the second installment in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and continues to follow the Fellowship members as they face different challenges in their quest to destroy the One Ring and defeat Sauron. The story broadens to depict Rohan's battles with Saruman's army and introduces important figures like King Théoden (Don Messick) and Éowyn (Miranda Otto).

Tyler reprises her role as Arwen in The Two Towers and even though Tyler's character has less of an impact than in the first movie, she still manages to capture the grace and strength that are associated with the elves in J.R.R. Tolkien's world. Moreover, Tyler's acting fits the ethereal mold needed for an elven character, even with her limited screen time. This adds to the grandiose and mythical mood of The Two Towers.

