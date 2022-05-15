Whether they are feature-length films or broadcast programming, live-action adaptations of anime have been getting a bad reputation on par with video game movie adaptations. Creators responsible for the visual reworkings of source materials not only must strive to satisfy fans of the original work, but entertain audiences who are new to the fandom.

Be that as it may, there are still a few exceptions that show not all hope is lost. These movies and TV series are compelling evidence demonstrating the importance of finding the right production team who knows what they are doing.

Gintama (2017-2018)

Whenever a Gintama fan is asked about the synopsis of the anime, it's complicated. The shounen parody series of all kinds of genres ranging from action-adventure to romance drama has slowly garnered a strong fan base since its TV anime adaptation in 2005.

Hardcore fans are initially skeptical of the movie's direction and questionable casting choices, fearing that it will not reciprocate the essence of the original series. The live-action film series is a surprisingly faithful adaptation, with the cast emulating their characters with an intense zeal that makes the film a refreshing and goofy lampoon of a fun amusement park ride.

NANA (2005-2006)

NANA oversees the friendship between two girls who bear the same first names. Nana Komatsu is a cheerful person who has her mind preoccupied with the goal of falling in love, whereas Nana Osaki is the enigmatic lead vocalist of punk rock band the Black Stones. Undeterred by the polar opposite personalities, the duo forms an emotionally profound bond as they chase after their dreams in Tokyo.

The film versions remain true to the original materials, foregrounding female sentiment and delivering some of the best music performances in cinematic history. The casting of prominent Japanese singer Mika Nakashima as Osaki further elevated NANA's status as one of the great live-action films.

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

What happens when Japan's most iconic actor Takuya Kimura meets Japan's essential and most "extreme" director, Takashi Miike? Kimura's not a stranger to the anime community with past voice acting roles for Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle (2004) and Redline (2009). His collaboration with Miike in Blade of the Immortal (2017) marks his first explicit live-action involvement.

The 2017 samurai action film sees Kimura as the immortal samurai Manji, who is hired by an orphaned girl to kill the murderers who slaughtered her parents. While the anime version suffers from poor pacing and lack of character development, the film adaptation certainly makes up for it in addition to including more exhilarating fighting sequences that keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

My Love Story!! (2015)

To sum this movie up in one sentence: don't judge a book by its cover. My Love Story!! manages to secure casting choices that are eerily convincing and sparing nothing in showering audiences with endearing "will-they-won't they" scenarios.

The film centers on high school freshman Takeo who despite his menacing and muscular build, owns a heart of gold and a secret crush on adorable Rinko. Unbeknownst to Takeo, Rinko is also in love with the gorilla-like boy, but their misunderstandings keep preventing them from confessing to each other. The synopsis admittedly sounds cliché but My Love Story!! is a cute feel-good movie that shares many heart-warming moments.

Kingdom (2019)

Hollywood's not the only action blockbuster manufacturing factory. Action blockbuster fanatics will be pleased with this martial arts epic that takes place during China's Warring States Period known for extreme warfare. In Kingdom (2019), a war-orphaned slave Xin endeavors to become the Great General Under The Heavens as well as help the King, Ying Zheng, to one day unite China which will end all bloodshed.

The anime series is currently in its fourth season and has aired over 100 episodes. However, the movie variation functions as a simple gateway for newcomers to the historical anime, whilst allowing fans of the series to reminisce about its highlights.

Death Note (2006)

Casting aside viewers' divisive reaction towards the Netflix "remake", Death Note (2006) manages to stay faithful to its source while possessing a few twists of its own. The anime series begins when a teen genius Light Yagami discovers a mysterious notebook titled "Death Note" which grants death to the person whose name is written in it.

In the face of a significantly lower budget, the Japanese live-action interpretation does not disappoint fans with its sinister atmosphere and identical Shinigami ("Death God") Ryuk design to its anime counterpart. The suspenseful cat-and-mouse game between Yagami and the detectives certainly impresses both critics and fans, resulting in an equally laudable sequel released in the same year.

From Me To You (2010)

The female lead Sawako is a timid high school student who bears a similar resemblance to Sadako, the frightening entity from the classic Japanese horror film The Ring (1998). Her unpopularity amongst classmates takes a 180-degree turn when she befriends the outgoing Shouta who is always the center of attention in her class.

Another rom-com entry highlights the adage "looks can be misleading." Both film and anime adaptations voice out the difficulties that introverts have during social interactions, providing suggestions on how to break out of one's shells and the importance of friendships.

From Today, It's My Turn (2018)

Whilst many familiar with Japan's culture are no stranger to the country's penchant for the obscure and uncanny, most of the time these elements do not translate well into the screen. The exception is the Japanese drama series From Today, It's My Turn (2018).

Like its anime series, the 2018 dorama sees two transfer students, Takashi Mitsuhashi and Shinji Ito, who decide to reinvent their image in an attempt to become popular in their new school. Although met with countless trials and tribulations, the tenacious duo never backs up from injustice and romantic pursuits.

Rurouni Kenshin Film Series (2012-2021)

Rurouni Kenshin, also known as Samurai X, is one of the most representative and most-watched samurai anime of all time. Takes place during the Meiji Period in Japan, the story follows former assassin Himura Kenshin who has put his gruesome past behind him. Instead, the skilled swordsman settles down in the countryside and offers protection to the weak and in need.

Kenshin's rampant past often catches up to him, threatening to vanquish his newfound belief in embracing serenity. Rurouni Kenshin's assets in depicting realistic swordfight sequences and realistic exploration of human development are greatly illuminated in the film series as well.

Bunny Drop (2012)

Raising a child is not easy. It's a built-in responsibility where one has to deal with a range of taxing ordeals, focusing attention not only on the children but paying attention to their physical environment as well.

Both anime and live-action versions of Bunny Drop tackle this complex issue as the male lead is a 30-year-old bachelor who discovers his recently-deceased grandfather has an illegitimate daughter, Rin. With no prior childcare experience, he decides to become Rin's guardian which contributes to a touching story of a close-knit family.

