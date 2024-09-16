Although it's been more than 10 years without an update on the live-action Ben 10 movie, which was originally reported by Variety 13 years ago, fans had not given up hope that the movie was still coming eventually. However, it's now time to say goodbye, as the movie that was announced all those years ago has been confirmed to no longer be in development. Steve Richards, who had been tapped to produce the project in collaboration with Warner Bros., was recently on the red carpet to promote his latest project, The Killer's Game, the action flick with Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff. During the premiere, The Direct asked Richards if the live-action Ben 10 movie was still happening, to which he responded:

"I have to admit, I should update my IMDb. No. So, when I was working with Joel Silver, we had the rights to that, and, yeah, that expired... But it should get made, right?"

If there's one thing Hollywood has made abundantly clear by scrapping fan-favorite projects, sometimes even after they're mostly ready to be released, it's that just because something should get made, doesn't mean it's going to. Richards is correct that a live-action Ben 10 movie should get made and, if made properly, would be a major hit given the character's success in animation. However, unless Warner Bros. swoops in after all these years and reacquires the rights to the character, the live-action Ben 10 movie is going to have to happen with someone other than Silver and Richards at the helm. Ryan Engle had been tapped to write the screenplay for the live-action Ben 10 movie, with Bobby Moynihan and Shawn Mendes previously cast as Shock Rock and Cannonbolt, respectively.

What Other Movies Has Steve Richards Been Involved With?

In addition to the now-canceled Ben 10 movie and The Killer's Game, Richards has worked on some major projects over the years. He most recently served as a producer on Freelance in 2023, the action comedy starring John Cena which is currently streaming on Hulu. He also worked as a producer on Come Away, the 2020 fantasy drama starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo. Prior to that, he worked with mega stars Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones on Just Getting Started, the 2017 crime comedy flick which is available to watch on Prime Video. In 2015, he also served as a producer on The Gunman, the action thriller starring Sean Penn, Idris Elba, and Javier Bardem.

The live-action Ben 10 movie is officially no longer in development. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the 2016-2021-running Ben 10 series, now streaming on Netflix.

