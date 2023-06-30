While many films are either solely live-action or animated, some live-action films embody the carefree essence of cartoons. In films like Spy Kids and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, although they are fully live-action and have no animated elements, viewers feel like they are watching an animated cartoon.

Reddit users in this thread discuss some examples of live-action films with a cartoon look and feel. Whether it's because of the colorful set design or creative cinematography, these movies gave the look and feel of live-action cartoons.

10 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Released in 1999, Wild Wild West is set during the 19th century in the American West. It follows two government agents, James (Will Smith) and Artemus (Kevin Kline), attempting to thwart a mad scientist named Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh).

Reddit user eddmariosaid that the film feels a little cartoony in a good way. After all, not only did the film combine action, comedy, and science fiction elements, but it also included outlandish gadgets, over-the-top characters, and exaggerated scenarios, giving it a cartoon-like feel for viewers.

9 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Baby Driver follows the story of Baby (Ansel Elgort), an exceptional getaway driver who dreams of escaping a dangerous life of committing crimes. The movie is one coolest car movies of all time, even if you aren't big on that genre.

The film had many larger-than-life car chases incorporating stylized action sequences and rhythmic editing. A deleted Reddit user said that the aesthetic of Baby Driver gave them the vibes of a cartoon.

8 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Based on Dr. Seuss' beloved book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie is about the reclusive Grinch (Jim Carrey) who despised Christmas and decided to steal it. The film brought to life the Whos of Whoville with vibrant sets, imaginative visual effects, and eccentric costumes.

Reddit user Romobylnamed How the Grinch Stole Christmas an example of a live-action film with a cartoon feel. Jim Carrey gave cartoonish energy to The Grinch, and there is plenty of slapstick and over-the-top characters.

7 'The Villain' (1979)

The Villain follows the hilarious misadventures of Cactus Jack (Kirk Douglas) as he relentlessly chases after a beautiful woman named Charming Jones (Ann-Margret). Along the way, he employs several outrageous schemes and slapstick tactics to charm her, but they always backfire.

The Villain incorporated various over-the-top slapstick humor with wild stunts that feels like the classic Looney Tunes. One of the Reddit users described the film as a live-action Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner movie.

6 'Dick Tracy' (1990)

Starring Warren Beatty as Dick Tracy, the film follows him navigating a gritty and crime-ridden city. He relentlessly pursues the gangster Big Boy Caprice (Al Pacino) and juggles his complicated relationship with Breathless Mahoney (Madonna).

The film had many cartoon-like elements through its cinematography and quirky characters that recreated the vibrant feel of a cartoon. Reddit user BeeMos says that Dick Tracyhad all their art direction done in the comic strip colors, with another user agreeing.

5 'Shoot 'Em Up' (2007)

Shoot 'Em Up had audiences thinking that more action films should embrace its madness. It centers around Smith (Clive Owen) as he protects an innocent newborn baby from a group of assassins. The audience watches his thrilling mission as a sharpshooter, constantly engaging in intense car chases and gun fights.

Combined with fast-paced editing, these all immersed viewers into an action-packed ride, giving the elements of a cartoon. One of the Reddit users even compared Shoot 'Em Up to the cartoon character Bugs Bunny, as the protagonist was snacking on raw carrots.

4 'Spy Kids' (2001)

A film about siblings embarking on a mission to rescue their legendary spy parents made Spy Kids a movie from the 2000s that everyone should see at least once. The movie features the siblings Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) using their gadgets and budding skills to save the world from danger.

Reddit user KrasnyRed5 said that the Sky Kids movies should be on the list of live-action movies that feel like a cartoon. After all, the film had vibrant set designs and gravity-defying action sequences that captivated the cartoon feel.

3 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Kung Fu Hustle could be described as a martial arts movie that blended action with unexpected genres. The film follows a wannabe gangster named Sing (Stephen Chow) as he stumbles upon martial arts masters: hilarity ensues.

All the dynamic fight choreography and slapstick comedy gave the film a cartoon feel. Reddit user KageSama1919said that Kung Fu Hustle is a masterpiece that blended cartoon slapstick with live action.

2 'Sin City' (2005)

Based on Frank Miller's graphic novel of the same name, Sin City tells a collection of interwoven stories in Basin City, a corrupt and crime-ridden city. Viewers watched how the lives of various characters collide, including detectives and vicious mobsters.

As the film had stark black-and-white visuals, usually punctured with splashes of vibrant color, it gave an animated-like aesthetic. Reddit user mwmani said that Sin City is probably the most accurate adaption of all time, saying that the comic panels directly brought it to life.

1 'Speed Racer' (2008)

Starring Emile Hirsch as Speed Racer, the film centers around his adventures in high-stakes racing, where he faced rival drivers and corrupt corporations. Audiences watched as he navigated the numerous challenges in his pursuit of racing glory.

Speed Racerwas one of the live-action anime movies that worked. The film had many vibrant visuals that went well together with the fast-paced racing sequences and dynamic action. Reddit user TBoarder said that Speed Racer is a brilliant anime brought to life.

