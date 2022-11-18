Animation is a medium. It is not a genre, it’s another in an endless assortment of tools that are at the disposal of any filmmaker. But that is, unfortunately, not how the artform is often perceived by both the general public and even many directors. Animation, particularly in America, is often seen as kid’s stuff, the domain of blabbering minions and toyetic comic relief sidekicks. It’s thought of as a lesser-than artform. This stigma means there hasn’t been an avalanche of filmmakers primarily well-known for working in live-action that have crossed over into directing animated works. But as Guillermo del Toro helming Pinocchio demonstrates, it does happen and often to quite an exhilarating effect. Though, for certain directors, it can prove to be a more awkward fit.

Forget Reality

In terms of live-action directors who don’t quite fit into animation, the problem is rarely the fault of animation as a medium. By and large, live-action directors who struggle to function well within animated filmmaking tend to have a problem because of their reluctance to embrace all the possibilities of animation. Specifically, they want to apply wall-to-wall realism to a medium that tends to excel when it’s all about eschewing reality. These directors seem to struggle to think outside of the live-action box they’ve always worked in, diluting the possibilities of animation as a medium in the process.

Robert Zemeckis

Strangely, this phenomenon applies to Robert Zemeckis, who once demonstrated a great eye for approximating hand-drawn animation from the 1940s in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. However, by the time Zemeckis returned to animation in the 2000s, he was no longer interested in utilizing hand-drawn animation or even making zany animated works. He now wanted to make motion-capture animated films that utilized heavily realistic character designs. These projects wouldn’t be ground in reality, as they would involve a gigantic train or buff Ray Winstone duking it out with a massive dragon. But they were supposed to evoke live-action cinema more than anything else, right down to many of his actors in titles like Beowulf just looking like digital versions of their real-world selves.

This created several problems for Zemeckis’s works, including ensuring that something like The Polar Express got stuck in the uncanny valley and never got out. Above all else, it just felt like a waste for Zemeckis to spend so much energy and the participation of countless talented artists in making animated movies that were so content with emulating reality. In his best movies, Zemeckis showed a sense of visual imagination that made impossible images seem tangible, like a DeLorean traveling through time. Unfortunately, projects like A Christmas Carol were often hampered by a reluctance to embrace all the creative opportunities afforded by animation.

Jon Favreau

There was a similar problem with Jon Favreau’s big foray into animated filmmaking, The Lion King. Despite Disney’s strange insistence to the contrary, The Lion King was an animated movie through and through, just like the feature it was remaking. Unlike its predecessor, though, this new Lion King was told with ultra-realistic computer animation. Simba and all the other animals in this yarn now looked like they could have walked out of a nature documentary, a cool feat for a tech demo but not an ideal situation for making dramatically compelling characters. A staggering amount of money had been spent making animation that was just trying to mimic a National Geographic special, all while reminding you of a better, more stylized animated movie from decades earlier. Much like Zemeckis, Favreau couldn’t let go of realism, and his animated filmmaking efforts suffered as a result.

How Gore Verbinski and Wes Anderson Soared as Animated Filmmakers

However, not every live-action filmmaker goes the way of Zemeckis and Favreau when crafting animated cinema. Gore Verbinski, for instance, flourished when making the 2011 film Rango. Verbinski was always a natural fit for animation given how much his live-action filmmaking efforts drew from classic cartoons. His zany style of dark humor was always rooted in this medium, now he got to explore it further. Though the animal characters of Rango are covered in realistic textures, they’re heavily anthropomorphized. They have all kinds of unique visual touches, such as one bird having an arrow that’s gone through his eye.

Verbinski leans into the endless possibilities of animation to make something that’s unpredictably ludicrous and happily throws away the shackles of reality. Run-over armadillos can talk and walk around within the world of Rango, and so too can trees deprived of water. Meanwhile, the stylized action scenes and sense of comedy that populate Rango feel at peace with the kind of spectacle and gags Verbinski has always trafficked in as an artist. To nobody’s surprise, a man whose live-action movies often feel like they are taking cues from vintage Bugs Bunny shorts is tailor-made for animation.

Similarly, Wes Anderson excelled as a filmmaker in stop-motion animation when it came to Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs. Anderson’s love for ornate production design alone thrived in a medium where everything has to be crafted by hand. You have total control over your miniature sets and characters when it comes to making a stop-motion film and that allowed Anderson’s visual imagination to get taken to new heights.

Even better, Anderson’s trademark style of understated line deliveries proved extra funny when it came out of the mouths of animated foxes and dogs. Hearing these creatures that look like they came from a Rankin-Bass TV special prattle on about existentialism or family quarrels never stops being amusing. Even better, Anderson was able to unearth this juxtaposition without sacrificing pathos in the process. His underappreciated gift for wringing hefty emotions out of stories that could’ve just been obnoxious quirk is apparent in works like Fantastic Mr. Fox, where Anderson gets you enamored with a conversation between a fox father and his fox son. Ironically, this commitment to engaging character designs and moving narratives ensured that Fantastic Mr. Fox’s decidedly unrealistic animals conjured up more palpable emotions than Favreau’s The Lion King. Such is the power of a live-action filmmaker leaning into the virtues of animated filmmaking.

Guillermo del Toro and 'Pinocchio'

Then there’s Guillermo del Toro, who, like Verbinski and Anderson, thrives as an artist within animated confines. In Pinocchio, del Toro tackles his favorite themes (namely love for societal outsiders and kids growing up during wartimes) in such unique ways as he realizes a classical fairy tale that could only exist in animation. The design of Pinocchio the wooden boy alone, all fragmented and riddled with imperfections (like a series of nails protruding from his back) is something that would never quite work in live-action but looks downright adorable in stop-motion animation.

The character designs of Pinocchio show so much imagination on the part of del Toro and the other artists working on the film, particularly a new interpretation of the Blue Fairy known as The Wood Sprite (here voiced by Tilda Swinton) that’s just a little bit creepy and more reminiscent of an angel character from Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Best of all, unlike in del Toro's live-action works, everyone in Pinocchio gets to look off-kilter and strange. In films like Hellboy II, del Toro tells stories about recognizably human characters interacting with fantastical beings. Here, there are no "normal" humans, everybody, including Geppetto (David Bradley) and the villainous ringmaster Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz), get to look as heightened as possible. Similarly, all the sets of Pinocchio are as skewed and bold as possible, with even a training camp for child soldiers featuring buildings that carry expressionistic tendencies. It'd be tough to realize this wall-to-wall deluge of over-the-top backdrops in live-action, but within animation, del Toro is working without limits - and moviegoers are all the better for it.

Put simply, this vision of Pinocchio is a fantastical one that beautifully builds on themes and concepts that have always fascinated del Toro to create a story that could only properly exist within the realm of animation. Within this movie, one can see the ideal way a live-action filmmaker adjusts to the exciting possibilities of working within the medium of animation.