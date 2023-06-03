Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Disney's live-action The Little MermaidWords that nearly haunt this generation of movie lovers: Live-action remake. Usually, these films are met with disdain upon announcement. Do we really need another remake of a fun animated film? No, we generally don't need one. But that doesn't mean we can discount the films altogether. Some of them have been quite good, striking even when they bring their own voice to the familiar subject. Others that stick too close to the original film though, seem to not be as successful. Of course, the opposite is true too — films that completely disregard the original can be equally disliked by fans. It's a fine line to walk, and some do it well, just like the recently released The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. Despite the usual complaints when announced, three of the live-action Disney remakes have even broken a billion dollars. Clearly, live-action remakes can still be quite successful despite their reputation.

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid' Swims Against the Current at Global Box Office

What Makes a Disney Live-Action Movie Work?

Image Via Disney

There have been 18 modern Disney live-action remakes, with more coming, ranging from Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland to this month's The Little Mermaid. What has proven to work well is staying true to the original, while still adding in new elements for fans to enjoy. Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King all made over a billion dollars, and they are perhaps the most true to the original animated films out of the bunch. Despite its box office pull, however, The Lion King was met with sharp criticism for its retreading of the same ground without adding much of anything, along with the unexpressive animals within the film. The other two live actions in the billion-dollar club, however, handled this delicate balance between traditional vs. original content much better. Both added deeper elements to the original storyline, including modern updates to songs and characters. This allows the stories to feel a little fresh while still maintaining the original storyline that audiences hold so dear. The entire third act of Aladdin is changed, allowing Jasmine (Naomi Scott) more agency. Beauty and the Beast had smaller, but welcome changes, deepening Belle's relationship with her father by also being an inventor. Cinderella, while not in the billion-dollar club, is perhaps one of the best of the bunch. With great performances all around and a dazzling set and costume design, it is an impressive modern take on a classic tale.

On the other end, villains have been quite successful too. Maleficent and Cruella both offer alternate takes on fan-favorite villains. Maleficent even has a sequel, and Cruella is expected to have one soon. These films take a more complex, sympathetic look at the iconic Disney villains — granted, to some criticism at making them anti-heroes, but they are largely well-liked. They allowed new, original stories to be told with these classic characters, either in prequels or in retellings of the tales we know and love. It's clear that there is a lot of passion poured into these projects, from the writers to the actors. Sometimes even when an iconic iteration already exists, like Glenn Close's Cruella in 1996's 101 Dalmatians, there still seems to be room for more interpretations.

What Makes a Disney Live-Action Movie Fail?

Image via Disney+

Other live-action remakes are not so lucky. Much of this is to do with seemingly less enthusiasm and creative freedom, where the remakes end up being stale retreads of the original film, like the lackluster Pinocchio remake of 2022. This film even starred Tom Hanks, who is usually a pull for audiences. This took the cake of what was called the worst live-action remake from Disney so far. The film was considered largely redundant, repeating the events of the original in a less vibrant expression on the screen. That is a general problem found in live action remakes so far, even the good ones: the soulless representation of once lively characters in the original animation. Pinocchio was especially drab in the wake of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which features breathtaking animation and a more nuanced, mature take on the material.

Another criticism some Disney live-actions have faced is casting, especially as Disney is venturing into live-action remakes of animated films that feature characters of color. The most recent example of this is the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch, which faced criticism for the casting of Nani (Sydney Agudong) due to concerns of colorism. Nani (Tia Carrere) is a beloved character of the original, speaking to many kids who have gone through the same experiences, and it is essential to cast actors who accurately represent their characters' identities.

'The Little Mermaid' Is a Perfect Example of How To Make a Magical Live-Action Disney Movie

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The newly released The Little Mermaid captures the magic of the original film, updating and fixing certain elements, and adding new story to the film. A plot hole is fixed during the "Poor Unfortunate Souls" sequence of the film. When Ariel signs the contract in this film, she does it with a scale from her tail, removing the plot hole of her being able to write and explain the situation to Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). Eric also gets an expansion, getting his own 'I want' song, as well as his own collection of sea-related items, the perfect mirror of Ariel's collection of human trinkets. Not even to mention the incredible representation Bailey brings to the screen. In the end, The Little Mermaid feels like a fresh take with all the familiar aspects that needed to be there to appease dedicated fans.

Despite their reputation of being bad, most of the live-action remakes have been quite good (or at least passable), as well as being successful at the box office. Even other studios are getting into the live-action remake space, such as Universal's How to Train Your Dragon remake coming 2025. So it seems live-actions are here to stay, at least as long as they continue to be successful. Playing on the nostalgia of our childhoods, it's hard to not want to go see a new version of a film you've loved. And if you do not like the remake, the original is still there for you to enjoy.

The Little Mermaid is currently making a splash in theaters.