The live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series just made its saving throw. The long-in-the-works series has landed at Netflix. Deadline reports that the series will now be called The Forgotten Realms, a meaningful title to any D&D enthusiast.

The series was originally earmarked for Paramount+, which has a cozy relationship with D&D owners Hasbro; Paramount holds the movie rights for their Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises, among others. That series was to have been spearheaded by Rawson Marshall Thurber, of Dodgeball and Red Notice fame. However, amid Hasbro's shedding of its eOne subsidiary and turmoil at Paramount, that series did not move forward. The new incarnation of the series, The Forgotten Realms, will be executive produced by Shawn Levy, helmer of last year's box-office-busting Deadpool and Wolverine. Levy is a natural choice for the series, given that his other Netflix series, Stranger Things, is rife with D&D references and has helped introduce it to a new generation. It will be written and showrun by Drew Crevello, who co-created the Jared Leto/Anne Hathaway miniseries WeCrashed.

What Is 'Forgotten Realms'?