After almost thirty years, the ancient Viking spell that has bound the heroic creatures of the night is about to be broken, as the cult-classic Disney Afternoon series Gargoyles is getting a live-action reboot. Created by writer Greg Weisman (the person behind the equally underrated and beloved Spectacular Spider-Man and Young Justice), Gargoyles debuted on the popular animation block Disney Afternoon in 1994, airing for a grand total of three seasons and 78 episodes. A unique kind of superhero story that doesn't rely on the well-known pre-established characters of Marvel or DC, Gargoyles centers on a team of ancient Dark Ages beings who have vowed to protect humanity from any threats, both modern and primordial. While not nearly the heavy-hitting series for Disney Afternoon like Ducktales or Goof Troop, Gargoyles was still a big enough hit to warrant a dedicated following. It was an entirely original and surprisingly dark superhero series that effectively functioned as Disney's answer to the hugely influential Batman: The Animated Series.

Given how popular superhero adaptations have become in film and television during recent years, it's somewhat surprising that Disney hasn't made a live-action Gargoyles project already. There were even recent rumors circulating that Thor filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was attached to direct a Gargoyles feature film, but those claims were debunked by Greg Weisman. Though it was disappointing to hear the Branagh film wasn't actually happening, the positive buzz around the project may have led Disney to think it was time for Goliath (Keith David) and his gargoyle family to make a comeback. That's because a live-action series was announced to be in development only a few months later, officially marking the return of the fan-favorite story. To learn more about the Disney Afternoon reboot and its crew, plot, development status, and more, here is everything we know so far about the live-action Gargoyles series.

When Is the Live-Action 'Gargoyles' Series Coming Out?

Being very early in development, the live-action Gargoyles does not currently have a release date or a release window. The good news is that the series' showrunner and writer Gary Dauberman is able to get the ball rolling on pre-production now that the WGA strike has ended. The bad news is that filming on the live-action Gargoyles series won't be able to begin filming until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is finally resolved.

Where Can You Watch the Live-Action 'Gargoyles' Series?

Gargoyles is an intellectual property of The Walt Disney Company, so it's no surprise that the upcoming live-action series will be a Disney+ exclusive. Though the House of Mouse, unfortunately, canceled promising action-adventure shows like the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea prequel Nautilus and an adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles (which has thankfully picked up by Roku), Disney still has plenty of upcoming projects in the genre, particularly with the hugely anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Not to mention, there is also the near-never-ending list of content based on Marvel Comics. If you wish to relive the nostalgic wonder of Gargoyles before the live-action reimagining, all three seasons of the 90s animated series are available to stream on Disney+ as well.

Does the Live-Action 'Gargoyles' Series Have a Trailer Yet?

Being so early in the pre-production phases, the live-action Gargoyles series is a long way from getting a trailer posted online. Perhaps we'll learn more about the upcoming superhero show at the next D23 Expo in 2024.

Who's In the Cast of the Live-Action 'Gargoyles' Series?

No casting announcements have been made for the live-action Gargoyles series, though we can't help but wonder if any members of the original show's voice cast will return to reprise their roles. The answer to that question is likely going to largely revolve around whether Disney and the creative team decide to go with practical make-up and prosthetics for the series or instead opt for CGI creations to bring the titular heroes to life. If it's the former, we'll likely see new faces take on the roles of the Gargoyles, but if it's the latter, we could very easily see the fan-favorite voice actors reprise their beloved characters.

The biggest question mark for casting a live-action Gargoyles by far is if star and legendary voice actor Keith David will appear. Even if you don't know David by name, you almost certainly know his voice, as his lead performance as Goliath in the 90s animated series is one of the best of his many iconic roles. The same goes for the other voice actors, though one of the few who wouldn't be able to return is Ed Asner as Hudson, given the Up star's passing in 2021. Even if they don't reprise their roles, we still hope the beloved voice cast still shows up for some cameo appearances (though, come to think of it, Jonathan Frakes could still probably pull off a live-action David Xanatos).

What's 'Gargoyles' About?

In the original 90s series, the story of Gargoyles truly begins in the medieval Dark Ages, where a powerful Scottish clan has enjoyed a long reign at a derelict castle. While the stronghold is constantly under siege, the Clan maintains its status thanks to an alliance with the Gargoyles - powerful fantastical creatures who are only able to roam the Earth at night, as they turn to stone during the day. Led by their leader Goliath (Keith David) and his beloved Demona (Marina Sirtis), the Gargoyles allied with the Clan to protect them during the night while the humans would protect them during the day. And so their lives continued until a profound betrayal resulted in the Clan destroying nearly all of the Gargoyles and a mage put a curse on the ones that remained, stating they can only revert from their stone forms when the castle reaches above the skies.

Remarkably, Goliath and a small remaining band of Gargoyles do end up fulfilling that prophecy, thanks to shady multi-billionaire David Xanatos (Jonathan Frakes). Xanatos has his own dastardly reasons for reviving them, even recruiting Demona as an evil pawn, but the Gargoyles quickly learn his evil ways with the help of a human detective named Elisa Maza (Salli Richardson-Whitfield). Goliath is skeptical of trusting humans after being betrayed by them, but Elisa's genuine kindness and sense of justice restore Goliath's faith in humanity. Together, Goliath, Elisa, and the other Gargoyle survivors Hudson (Ed Asner), Brooklyn (Jeff Bennett), Bronx (Frank Welker), Lexington (Thom Adcox-Hernandez), and Broadway (Bill Fagerbakke) vow to protect the night scene of New York City from anyone who wishes it harm.

Who's Making the Live-Action 'Gargoyles' Series?

The live-action Gargoyles series has secured a showrunner in Gary Dauberman. The screenwriter is best known for his work in the horror sphere, having written all three films in the Annabelle trilogy as well as both films in the It duology. Couple that with the fact that James Wan's Atomic Monster is involved, and it seems that the live-action Gargoyles series may be delving into the horror aspects of the franchise.