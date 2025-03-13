Moana has turned out to be a successful animated franchise for Disney with the original movie earning $687.2 million worldwide and the recent animated sequel churning $1.05 billion worldwide. A live-action movie is already in the works, which is eagerly awaited by young fans. Moana tells the story of a young girl who sails out on a daring mission to save her people, on this adventure she’s aided by a demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder.

While details about the live-action movie are kept tightly under wraps, recently co-writer Dana Ledoux Miller, opened up to Variety about the makers’ approach to the film. “There’s a 16-year-old girl who is on the open water embarking on a dangerous journey,” Miller says. She divulged the live-action movie will honor the legacy of the animated original and is of the opinion that seeing actors brave the natural elements will make the upcoming version even more impactful.

“The visceral nature of that really comes through with live action. It gives the movie a real human vulnerability that will make it feel fresh.”

Who Stars in Live Action ‘Moana’?