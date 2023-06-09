Animation opens up a lot of possibilities. Scenes that would require extensive CGI and tens of thousands of dollars in live-action can be animated with just a few brushstrokes. This makes it the perfect medium for larger-than-life stories with massive fight scenes or magical locations.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies they would most like to see remade with animation. Their picks lean toward big franchises with fantastical stories. Animation could unleash the full potential of these movies in a way that live-action just can't.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy immediately comes to mind as a movie that would work well with animation. It's suitably cartoony, playful, and tongue-in-cheek (which is why it's better than most superhero movies that take themselves too seriously). Plus, the original comics already exist as a blueprint.

"When I was rewatching the first and second Guardians of the Galaxy movies before seeing Vol. 3 yesterday, I was thinking about how cool it would've been if it was animated using that [...] unique 2D/3D type of style that movies such as Into the Spider-verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish used," said phantom_avenger.

9 'Harry Potter' Movies (2001 - 2011)

The Harry Potter books are so rich with magical creatures and places that there was no way a live-action movie series could include everything. The movies do a solid job, but including all of J.K. Rowling's vision in live-action would have overstretched even Warner Bros.' gargantuan budgets. An animated series might be just what's needed to explore the stories to the full.

Many Redditors said Harry Potter would be great as animated films. "Rowling writes all of her characters with exaggerated physical features, I feel like HP would have been more true animated," said the user One_more_page. "If you want to see most of the really cool stuff in motion, animation does remain the only way to do it," added FrameworkisDigimon.

8 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Luc Besson's quirky sci-fi film, The Fifth Element, follows Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), a former special forces major turned cab driver, who becomes an unlikely hero when a mysterious force threatens to destroy humanity. As an ancient prophecy foretells impending doom, Korben finds himself entangled with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a young woman who embodies the Fifth Element, the key to saving the world.

"I like the movie as is and its effects are a technical marvel but it would have been interesting to see how much crazier the designs could have been without the confines of actually having to build it. Give it a Ralph Bakshi/heavy metal kind of style and it could be even crazier," said Busy_Upstairs3518.

7 'Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2' (2003 - 2004)

Few stories would translate better to animation than The Bride's (Uma Thurman) blood-soaked quest for vengeance. Kill Bill already feels like a live-action cartoon. It's heavily inspired by comics and animation with its stylization and over-the-top action. Not to mention, part of it is already animated.

"Part of Vol. 1 shows a sequence in anime. I would’ve liked to have seen how the entire movie would’ve looked in that style. Especially the fight sequence," said a Redditor. "Would've been dope to see the whole movie animated," agreed Dejaro11. "Fight scenes would have been fire!"

6 'El Mariachi' (1992)

This low-budget action flick revolves around an aspiring musician (Carlos Gallardo) who arrives in a small Mexican town with his guitar case, only to find himself mistaken for a dangerous hitman and dragged into a drug war between rival gangs. Despite its shoestring budget, El Mariachi bursts with creativity, from the energetic camerawork to the dynamic storytelling.

As a result, HistoriusRexus thinks it would be perfect for animation. "Part of me believes it'd be best handled by the people behind the original Aeon Flux, but with a grittier and brighter color palette. Another part believes it should have more realistic character designs and backgrounds to maintain its more down-to-earth feel, like something akin to a higher budget 80s cartoon," they said.

5 'The Witches' (2020)

Robert Zemeckis's take on the Roald Dahl classic centers on an orphaned boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno), who goes to live with his loving grandmother (Octavia Spencer). While staying at a luxury hotel, they unwittingly find themselves in the midst of a secret convention of witches led by the glamorous Grand High Witch (Anne Hathaway).

Some Redditors felt that the live-action The Witches was a missed opportunity. "Honestly the adaptation from a few years ago should have been fully stop-motion animated like Guillermo del Toro originally wanted," said The CreativeComicFan. "I could definitely see this movie being a stop-motion film!" replied another Redditor.

4 'The Boondock Saints' (1999)

After a series of violent encounters, brothers Connor (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) MacManus believe they have been chosen by a higher power to rid the city of its corrupt inhabitants. They leave a trail of bodies in their wake, drawing the attention of FBI agent Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe).

"I kind of want to see [The Boondock Saints] as an animated film," said MaikeruGo. "The movie already feels like a live-action adaptation of a comic that doesn't exist (like the scene with Willem Dafoe narrating what he thinks happened at one of the crime scenes)."

3 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

James Gunn's soft reboot of the 2016 film follows the ragtag team of supervillains recruited by the government organization known as Task Force X. Led by the ruthless Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), the team, consisting of characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), is sent to the remote island of Corto Maltese to destroy a secretive project known as "Project Starfish."

"The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, but each character has a noticeable 'style'. Rick Flagg has a G.I Joe style, Peacemaker a classic comic book style, Bloodsport with some kind of minimalist design, King Shark looks like a children’s drawing, Rat Catcher with an Art Deco feel, and Harley Quinn with a combination of manga and street graffiti," said Horror-Strawberry574.

2 'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Sucker Punch revolves around a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning), who is confined to a mental institution by her abusive stepfather. In order to cope with the grim reality of her situation, Babydoll retreats into a fantasy world where she envisions herself and her fellow inmates as powerful warriors embarking on daring missions.

The movie is already very cartoonish, with fantastical elements and elaborate fight choreography. "Sucker Punch should've been an Arcane-style animated movie," said one Redditor. "It would've been a classic action-packed animated movie. None of the actors in the actual movie did any justice to the characters."

1 'Star Wars Episodes IV - VI' (1977-1983)

Star Wars has proved repeatedly that it can nail animation. The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch are among the most entertaining entries in the whole franchise. It would be awesome to see the original trilogy redone as animation, perhaps in the style of The Clone Wars. Although the films have been digitally touched up in the decades since their release, they remain a little limited by the special effects of their time. Animation could reimagine the iconic scenes and characters to the full.

"The original Star Wars trilogy action sucks. Especially the lightsaber duels. They are so slow and boring, probably some of the most boring sword fights I have seen in film. They would be f---ing amazing animated. More dynamic, more energy, cooler moves, way more entertaining!" said one Reddit user.

