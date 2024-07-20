Francis Ford Coppola’s long-awaited Megalopolis finally premiered at last month’s Cannes Film Festival, more than 40 years after work commenced on its script, and finally has an official US release date. It’s all too common for auteurs to fight long, uphill battles to get their passion projects made in a way that is true to their vision: take, for instance, Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ, which sat in limbo for years before it finally got the green light.

The process of filmmaking is never easy. Productions can stall out for many reasons, sometimes delaying the end product by months, years, and even, in the case of the following films, decades. These are some of the longest productions in live-action cinematic history, ranked by how many years it took them to travel from conceptualization to the theater. Documentary, anthology, and animated films will not be included.

10 'Boyhood' (2014)

Production Time: 12 years

Rather than the result of studio interference or artistic difficulties, Boyhood’s extended production was also its main selling point. Richard Linklater had already explored the quintessential coming-of-age story in Dazed and Confused, but he took a far more radical approach with Boyhood, filming the same actors over the course of twelve years. By allowing the natural progression of time to play a key role in the story, Linklater can capture the true feeling of growing up, complete with aging and bodily changes. The movie was actively written and revised as the years went on, with adjustments made to reflect the development of each actor, and the cast was also encouraged to contribute their own personal lived experiences to their characters.

While filming technically lasted from May 2002 to August 2013, the Boyhood crew only shot for 45 days total (roughly three to five days a year). As such, while production was certainly lengthy, it was significantly less troubled than other long-lasting shoots, and didn’t suffer any stop-and-start studio difficulties.

9 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Production Time: 12 years

When the original Avatar was released in 2009, it quickly became the highest-grossing movie of all time. It came as little surprise when Fox and James Cameron quickly announced a pair of Pandora-based sequels (soon thereafter expanded to four), and the legendary Terminator director began working on the second film almost immediately. Avatar 2 and 3 were initially slated for release in December 2014 and 2015, respectively, but were pushed back multiple times, eventually settling on 2022 and 2024.

While fans of the Na’vi were certainly disappointed by the repeated setbacks, the reasoning behind Cameron’s postponements was plenty admirable: he simply wanted to take his time with the sequels and make sure they were as well-made as could be. The Avatar franchise is Cameron’s baby, and he made the executive decision to chase quality over quantity during an era of cinema where that choice is becoming more and more infrequent. Clearly, it was the right decision: upon its release in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $2.32 billion, making it the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

8 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Production Time: 15 years

In 1987, after the success of 1981’s Mad Max: The Road Warrior and 1985’s Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, director George Miller had a brilliant idea for the next entry in his seminal post-apocalyptic series: a Mad Max film that would be one continuous chase from start to finish. However, production was far from smooth: Miller decided to take a break from directing throughout the end of the ‘80s and most of the ‘90s. All the while, he was cooking up ideas for Mad Max: Fury Road, working with storyboard artists and fleshing out virtually the entire story. Production was finally scheduled to commence in 2001, but was derailed by 9/11, which significantly raised the cost and difficulty of moving production gear from Hollywood to Australia, where significant portions of the Mad Max movies are filmed (not to mention Miller’s home).

By the mid-2000s, it became clear that series star Mel Gibson wouldn’t be able to appear in the film, both due to his age and his controversial statements. Heath Ledger spoke extensively with Miller about stepping into the dust-covered boots of Max, until his tragic and untimely demise. Finally, Tom Hardy was cast in the role, and filming began in July 2012. It was worth the wait: Mad Max: Fury Road is considered by many to be one of the finest action movies of all time, and was nominated for 10 awards at the 2016 Academy Awards (at the time the most ever for any Australian production).

7 'Black Adam' (2022)

Production Time: 15 years

Before the establishment of the MCU, the renaissance of the superhero movie, and even 2008’s Iron Man, Dwayne Johnson was cast as DC’s Black Adam. Days before the release of Black Adam, Johnson posted a throwback of the original 2007 press release announcing his casting as the titular anti-hero. According to Johnson, he had been drawn to Teth-Adam since he was a young boy, stating: “[h]e was a hero of color. That mattered to me then. As it matters to me now.” Allegedly, Johnson turned down multiple other superpowered roles over the years, with his heart set of playing the Captain Marvel/Shazam rival.

The movie stalled out for years, with Johnson continuing to advocate for its production. The script was finally finished in 2018, with shooting scheduled to begin in 2020. However, the COVID pandemic pushed the film back again, and things finally got underway in 2021. Unfortunately, Black Adam’s final 2022 release date coincided with a very difficult era for box office numbers, and the film failed to break even on its budget. Mere days later, James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new co-presidents of DC Studios, beginning a new era for the iconic brand and leaving the future of Johnson’s Black Adam, along with all other pre-Gunn DC heroes, up in the air at best.

6 'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

Production Time: ~16 years

Although it would end up in the hands of Sin City’s Robert Rodriguez, Alita: Battle Angel was originally yet another high-tech passion project of James Cameron. All the way back in 2003, Cameron announced his intentions to adapt Yukito Kishiro’s cyberpunk manga Gunnm (known outside of Japan as Battle Angel Alita) to the big screen. Unfortunately for Alita, Cameron got distracted with a little film called Avatar, and dedicated the rest of the decade to his Pandora-related endeavors. Once Avatar made billions, and (as previously mentioned) Cameron found himself booked solid with the next installments in the franchise, he decided to hand off Alita to fellow VFX aficionado Rodriguez, remaining on the project as a writer.

Filming began in 2016 and, as one would expect from such an effects-heavy film, post-production on Alita lasted for years. It finally hit theaters in 2019, receiving mixed reviews but succeeding in becoming Rodriguez’s highest-grossing film. Fortunately for fans, both Cameron, Rodriguez, and producer Jon Landau have spoken optimistically about the potential for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel in the years since, although no official announcements have been made.

5 '5-25-77' (2022)

Production Time: 18 years

A semi-autobiographical film, 5-25-77 tells the tale of a young aspiring filmmaker (played by Freaks and Geeks’ John Francis Daley) obsessed with special effects who manages to finagle his way into an early screening of Star Wars, becoming one of the world’s first true die-hard SW fans. The film’s title, naturally, is a reference to Star Wars’ release date, 5-25-77 is a true love letter to lovers of both special effects and a galaxy far, far away.

As with most things semi-autobiographical, 5-25-77 was a true labor of love for writer/director Patrick Read Johnson, who spent the better part of two decades fine-tuning and tweaking the film. While initial filming occurred from 2004 to 2006, Johnson collected additional shots and special effects from 2015 to 2021. By the time of the movie’s official announcement and release in 2022, some viewers were surprised by the youthful features of Daley, to the point where they speculated on the usage of de-aging software. Johnson, a true filmmaker's filmmaker, has been very transparent about the trials and tribulations experienced throughout production on several podcasts.

4 'Tiefland' (1954)

Production Time: 20 years

Tiefland (“Lowlands”), based on the 1903 eponymous opera by Eugen d’Albert, tells the tale of a love triangle between a shepherd, a landowner, and a “beggar dancer” in the Catalan lowlands of northeastern Spain. Leni Riefenstahl cuts a very controversial figure in the history of cinema, best known for her work creating Nazi propaganda films throughout the ‘30s. Riefenstahl became Hitler’s favorite filmmaker via her works like Triumph of the Will, and the German director was an integral part of their propaganda machine. Despite the beyond controversial nature of her subject matter, Riefenstahl is widely considered a pioneer of many cinema techniques and a technical master of the artform. Disturbed by attrocities she witnessed after the onset of World War II, Riefenstahl used her influence with Hitler to move away from propaganda and back to her own artistic endeavors.

Riefenstahl had begun work on Tiefland in 1934 before stepping away to contribute to the Nazis, and returned to the film during the latter years of the war, with filming occurring from 1940-44. The film was still in production on D-Day, and was put on the back burner throughout the post-war years. Finally released on February 11, 1954, Tiefland was considered the film with the longest production time in many years.

3 'The Meg' (2018)

Production Time: 22 years

Based on Steve Alten’s 1997 book, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, this Jason Statham-helmed megalodon action flick went through a surprisingly fraught series of production delays and shake-ups before it finally hit theaters. The rights to the film were picked up by Disney Hollywood pictures in 1996 before Alten had even finished writing the book, but executive-level shakeups at the studio and the competing release of 1998’s Deep Blue Sea left The Meg just about dead in the water.

Over the next couple of decades, the script for The Meg changed hands several times, ending up on the desks of both Guillermo Del Toro (Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth), Jan de Bont (Speed, Twister), and Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, The Green Inferno). No one, it seemed, was a perfect match for the epic aquatic tale, and in 2007 Alten posted online that the film was “extinct at New Line” (who then held the rights). However, the 2016 arrival of National Treasure’s Jon Turtletaub was just what was needed to take things to the finish line. The Meg overperformed expectations upon release in 2018, grossing $530 million worldwide and spawning a successful 2023 sequel.