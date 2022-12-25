10 Live-Action Movies That Feel Like an Anime, From 'The Matrix' to 'Kill Bill'

The action genre is a large umbrella that contains plenty of diverse movies, from blockbuster superhero flicks to bullet hells featuring impossibly ripped dudes spouting one-liners. Others focus more on martial arts, committed to showcasing the deadly nature of the human body. While some action movies are mostly created to rack up a body count, some are passion projects created to feature a director's signature style and flair.

Anime has become one of the biggest storytelling mediums in the world, playing host to tales in every genre. While action movies have certainly had an impact on anime, anime has also had a massive influence on movies. Though some of these movies are not adaptations of anime, they still recreate the style of the medium, often featuring outlandish action sequences or fight scenes framed in a way to pay homage to classic anime.

'The Matrix' (1999)

One of the best action movies of the 1990s, The Matrix popularized "bullet time" as Neo (Keanu Reeves) fights to save the human race from their computer overlords. Learning that life is merely a construction created by AI to enslave humanity, Neo joins forces with a ragtag group of rebels to defeat them.

The Wachowskis are on record as saying that The Matrix was inspired by anime, and it is easy to see how thanks to its colorful visuals and stylistic action sequences. Ghost in the Shell in particular was a large inspiration for the film, and they now reside together as two of the best cyberpunk stories of all time.

'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

A brilliant combination of action and comedy, Kung Fu Hustle takes the concept of an old-school martial arts movie and takes the action to outlandish new heights. When Sing (Stephen Chow), a wannabe gangster, runs afoul of a group of retired martial arts masters, he has a change of heart and becomes a fighter for justice instead.

Kung Fu Hustle is most famous for its fight scenes, and rightly so, as Sing and the other characters punch and kick goons around like pinballs. The strength of the film's martial arts masters would rival the heroes from Dragon Ball Z, as they are portrayed as one-person armies only capable of losing to another master.

'John Wick' (2014)

Responsible for revitalizing the R-rated action genre after superheroes cornered the market, John Wick has become a recent blockbuster franchise. Following the exploits of the titular assassin, as he comes out of retirement, the first movie sees Wick (Keanu Reeves) avenging the senseless murder of his puppy.

Along with films in the martial arts and neo-noir genres, directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch credit anime as a major inspiration for John Wick. The character feels like a protagonist ripped straight out of an anime, a one-man killing machine intent on murdering those that wronged him, and the action scenes are some of the most stylish in the genre.

'Shaolin Soccer' (2001)

One of the greatest movies about soccer, Shaolin Soccer focuses on the world game rather than martial arts mayhem. When Sing (Stephen Chow) meets nothing but failure in his quest to bring the magic of Shaolin kung fu to the masses, he instead enters himself and his Shaolin brothers into a soccer tournament, where they can showcase their abilities for all to see.

Shaolin Soccer is the closest thing to a live-action adaptation of the Captain Tsubasa anime, which follows a soccer star and his many adventures in the sport. Chow credits the original Tsubasa manga series as being a major inspiration for the film, and it remains one of the most creative martial arts movies out there.

'Sucker Punch' (2011)

Potentially the most divisive movie from modern cinema's most divisive director, Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch is a visual delight despite its wayward story. When young Baby Doll (Emily Browning) is sent to an asylum by her abusive stepfather, she swiftly begins formulating an escape plan with her fellow inmates.

An original concept from Snyder, Sucker Punch becomes a live-action anime as the girls battle soldiers, robots, and even a dragon in high-intensity, over-the-top action sequences that show Snyder's talent for visual flair. While the storyline is a mess, the film is still worth watching just to witness these entertaining scenes.

'Ninja Assassin' (2009)

A gory good time, Ninja Assassin offers plenty of severed limbs as Raizo (Rain), the titular ninja assassin, seeks revenge against his former master for the death of his lover. Joining forces with Europol agent Mika (Naomie Harris), who is investigating the clan's operations, they work together to bring down the warlord.

Ninja Assassin shares many similarities with several anime series that feature similar plots, while its focus on blood-soaked action will appeal to fans of Ninja Scroll. It's a wonder why Ninja Assassin was never expanded into a franchise as its combination of a brooding hero and brutal fight scenes makes for an entertaining watch.

'Versus' (2000)

The debut from cult director Ryuhei Kitamura (The Midnight Meat Train), Versus follows a diverse group of characters who all cross paths in a remote forest in Japan. Of course, the forest ends up being infested with zombies, so the group of prisoners, police, and Yakuza must combat the undead along with each other.

Versus has become a cult classic since its release, and for good reason, as its flashy mix of martial arts, zombie action, and gunplay makes for an intoxicating combination. Aside from the fantastic action, the movie also features over-the-top characters and actors who spew nonsensical lines, helping to further sell the anime vibe.

'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Guillermo del Toro's love letter to Godzilla, Pacific Rim sees giant mechs fighting kaijuu in a dystopian future where the monsters are invading. Still reeling from the death of his brother, former mech pilot Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnan) is called back into action as humanity makes one last stand against the creatures.

In typical del Toro fashion, the film is a visual delight. It is hard to imagine a better looking version of this scenario being adapted for the screen, and it features all the stylistic flourishes that del Toro appreciates from the anime medium. Pacific Rim so resembles an anime that an anime series, Pacific Rim: The Black, was even produced by Netflix.

'Battle Royale' (2000)

The movie that popularized the death match scenario before Fortnite made it a global sensation, Battle Royale follows 42 Japanese high school students as they are forced to kill each other on a deserted island. The film jumps between several key characters as they each grapple with the reality of their kill-or-be-killed situation.

Battle Royale has remained beloved since its release and is one of the most popular cult films worldwide. Based on the novel by Koushun Takami, the film's concept of schoolchildren murdering each other with guns and blades seems ripe for the anime treatment, and fans have been clamoring for an adaptation for decades.

'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

Quentin Tarantino has always been vocal about the cinematic influences on each of his films, and for Kill Bill, he was influenced by Asian cinema. From martial arts movies to even Battle Royale, Kill Bill was inspired by many projects, and it is easy to see where anime fits into that as The Bride (Uma Thurman) carves a blood-soaked path through an army of goons in the name of revenge.

The first volume of Kill Bill even features an anime segment, which tells the story of O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu) and how she came to be a crime boss. It was produced by the same studio responsible for Ghost in the Shell and is one of the best moments in the duology.

