Those live-action remakes of animated Disney movies have proven so lucrative at the box office since 2010 that it was inevitable that other studios would get in on the act. I had a hunch DreamWorks Animation would always be the next one to jump into this fray given that the studio has an extensive library of animated projects and has never been able to resist a buck. However, I’d always thought The Prince of Egypt or Shrek would be the first ones to get the remake treatment. Instead, it was a relatively recent title, How to Train Your Dragon. The idea of Hiccup and Toothless getting translated into live-action filled my heart with…just frustration more than anything else. We need to stop this. We need to stop live-action remakes of animated movies.

Animated Movies' Charms Get Lost in Live-Action Adaptation

This is going to be an essay crammed with negativity, most of it justified. But let’s begin things on an upbeat note by appreciating the medium of animation. This is a beautiful artform that dates all the way back to 1906 with the short film Humorous Phases of Funny Faces. Existing nearly since the dawn of cinema itself, animation has spanned every genre, country, and tone imaginable in its existence. Though many dismiss it as merely a vessel for kid’s entertainment, animation can tell stories as varied as Flee to Fritz the Cat to Grave of the Fireflies.

Just as there are limitless possibilities for the kinds of stories and target audiences animated movies can carry, so too is there unlimited potential in the images you can conjure up in animation. The only limit in this medium is often your imagination. Within animation, all the possibilities of a visual form like feature films can be exploited. It’s impossible to imagine something like Spirited Away working nearly as well in live-action where it would be tethered to the restrictions of reality. Even more grounded and realistic stories take on something extra special in animation. Mary and Max, for instance, is a movie about two human beings communicating through letters, it’s not a fantasy epic. Yet Mary and Max uses stop-motion animation to create stylized character designs, striking visual gags, and a varied color palette that beautifully reflects the distinctive psychological experiences of its lead characters. Those qualities would be difficult to properly translate into live-action, but they’re perfect for stop-motion animation.

One could spend all day listing off the movies, from A Town Called Panic to Waltz with Bashir to Paprika that serve as perfect demonstrations for all the incredible feats you can only accomplish in animation. Despite this medium of storytelling often being looked down upon as “lesser-than” by studio executives and general moviegoers alike, artists in this domain have soldiered on and continued to push the boundaries of what this field of filmmaking can accomplish. Looking over the varied and remarkable world of animated cinema fills one’s heart with joy. Which is the opposite of what one feels when looking at the world of live-action remakes of animated movies.

What’s Wrong With These Live-Action Remakes?

There’s something innately squirm-inducing about the idea of remaking animated movies in live-action. Remakes aren’t innately bad, but they can often be hollow echoes of the past. When it comes to this specific type of remake, there’s something peculiar about wanting to strip a story of the medium that worked so well for it in the first place. What made a certain movie beloved enough to warrant a remake decades later will now be replaced by reality. Live-action filmmaking is a worthy craft, but some stories are a good fit for flesh-and-blood actors and some stories are perfect for animated cinema.

These live-action remakes already get off on the wrong foot by ignoring that truism in the pursuit of extraordinary nostalgia-informed profits. Salt then gets rubbed in the wounds by how the reinterpretations of these animated films tend to make use of visual aesthetics drained of color and personality. Richly-vibrant features like The Lion King have now been anchored to reality, their splendid color palettes sucked dry of any life. Sequences that used to reverberate with such life and striking images you could only see in animation are now bending over backward to mimic things you could see outside your window. All the while, these remakes tend to deliver callbacks and homages reminding you of earlier animated movies with vastly superior visual aesthetics.

To add insult to injury, so many of these remakes are practically animated films unto themselves. Modern blockbusters utilize so much CGI that they feature about as much original animation as your average Pixar or Illumination feature. What’s the point of bringing Beauty and the Beast to live-action if the majority of the characters and backdrops are still animated, just now filtered through “realistic” CGI? For the prospective How to Train Your Dragon remake, it’s even more confounding. Won’t the dragons be CGI? Won’t any scenes of humans flying atop dragons be entirely digital save for an occasional live-action human? What’s the point then beyond monetary gain? To “fix” wonderfully heightened dragon designs? To make an animated movie a “proper movie” by making it populated by flesh-and-blood humans? None of these answers are satisfactory.

One of the most harrowing cautionary tales in this subgenre can be found in the 2017 remake of Ghost in the Shell, which committed two remake sins at once: bringing an animated film to live-action and being an English-language rehash of a movie originally done in a foreign language. This Scarlett Johansson star vehicle featured none of the excitement or visual bombast of the 1990s classic that inspired its existence. The original Ghost in the Shell made great use of animation to vividly realize robot characters that were at once mechanical yet featured fleshy qualities of humans, especially whenever they got limbs torn off. Making the appearance of these automatons seem to exist simultaneously between the human and mechanical was a miracle of animation. By contrast, the 2017 Ghost in the Shell made it glaringly clear when CGI was being used on live-action performers while attempts to mimic shots from the original film just reinforced how little visual imagination existed within this remake. If Ghost in the Shell was the only example of a live-action remake of an animated movie, it’d be enough to make one swear off these kinds of movies forever.

Can We Just Stop This Live-Action Remake Trend?

Alas, Ghost in the Shell is not an anomaly. If anything, the only lesson Hollywood learned from this project was to make sure future live-action remakes of animated movies were focused on kid-oriented fare. Thankfully, too, the trend seems to be dominated by American animation studios (various companies in Japan also produce live-action adaptations of beloved anime properties, of course), which means we don’t have to worry about Aardman, Cartoon Saloon, or Studio Ghibli properties getting caught in this fad.

However, live-action remakes of animated features are still troublingly common and the existence of a live-action How to Train Your Dragon update suggests that Disney doesn’t have a stranglehold on this strain of cinema. This incredibly discouraging trend is especially frustrating in how it dismisses all the wonders and possibilities of animated filmmaking. The idea that some stories are perfect for animation is ignored completely in favor of a quick cash-grab in the form of a live-action remake. Both Hollywood and the general public need to spend more time appreciating the medium of animation rather than constantly belittling and dismissing it through the existence of these live-action remakes.