Adult Swim brought back Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd as Rick and It’s Jaeden Martell as Morty in a new live-action Rick and Morty clip that pays homage to the iconic Pickle Rick episode. The duo starred in a short released last Friday and made the internet go wild, since Rick and Morty was inspired by Back to the Future characters Doc (Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox). However, the release of a second live-action short makes us wonder: are there more shorts coming? Can we have a whole spin-off series?

Morty screams at a pickle he mistakenly thinks is Rick in the new scene, saying that the scientist shouldn’t have done this again. Rick, however, is right behind Morty, grabs the pickle, bits it, and spits it on the floor, saying he would never do that. The scene is a homage to the third episode of Season 3 of Rick and Morty, “Pickle Rick”, in which the scientist transforms himself into a pickle to evade family therapy.

Adult Swim posted the scene with the caption “C-1.21”, a number fans of the show will surely be puzzled about. The first short, “C-132”, used the reality designation of the first two volumes of Oni Press’ Rick and Morty comic. There’s no reality “C-1.21”, however, which means the new caption could be an easter-egg to another show, or maybe even a tease of something that might happen on January 21. A new Rick and Morty season? The complete live-action spin-off? A feature film in theaters? We can only imagine and hope that Adult Swim is planning something great for the near future.

After almost a month of hiatus, Season 5 of Rick and Morty concluded yesterday with a double feature episode. All episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 are available right now on Adult Swim. Check the new live-action scene below.

