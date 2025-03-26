Jinkies! Scooby-Doo fans are in for a treat today, as Netflix has announced the arrival of the very first live-action series based on the beloved cartoon first backed by Hanna-Barbera. While no casting additions have been announced at this time, the faces of the episodic series will need to live up to the fearsome foursome that came before when Matthew Lillard, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Linda Cardellini first brought the characters to life in live-action form via the Raja Gosnell-helmed Scooby-Doo. This time around, audiences will be invited to tune in for eight episodes that will follow the origin stories of the group who would eventually become known as Mystery Inc.

As per the project’s official logline:

A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Today’s news comes just days after Max made the decision to pull a multitude of Scooby-Doo animated films from its platform — a move that was made alongside the axing of years upon years of Looney Tunes titles. The live-action appearance of Mystery Inc. also finds itself announced months after Max’s adult animated series, Velma, was canceled, giving fans hope for the future of the long-running franchise. Considering the staying power and obsessive backing that Scooby-Doo has had for over five decades, if Netflix plays its cards right, it will have a hit on its hands that could run for the foreseeable future.

Who’s Behind the ‘Scooby-Doo’ Live-Action Series?