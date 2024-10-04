The upcoming live-action adaptation of a hit Netflix series that premiered five seasons in less than two years just got a major update. A new report from Variety revealed that Heidi Shreck has been tapped to write the live-action She-Ra project that's in development at Amazon MGM, and also serve as an executive producer. This is the first news about the series in quite some time, as the last big update came two years ago when it was revealed that Nicole Kassell would direct at least one episode of the series, which was announced in 2021. The animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series was a hit, registering a 96% rating from critics and an 84% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and Amazon MGM aims to capitalize by bringing that same magic to live-action.

Schreck most recently penned the script for What the Constitution Means to Me, and she also served as the scribe for three episodes of I Love Dick, the comedy series starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn. Schreck is also credited as a writer for two episodes of Billions, the financial workplace drama which has drawn comparisons to Suits and Succession, and also stars Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll. Nicole Kassell, who has been tapped to direct the live-action She-Ra series, is famous for helming three episodes of the hit HBO superhero show, Watchmen, and she most recently directed an episode of The Baby, a supernatural horror series which is currently streaming on Max. Kassell also teamed up with HBO once more for an episode of Westworld, and she even directed an episode of the hit Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Who Stars in ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’?

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power features some notable names, including Karen Fukuhara, who has recently become known for her role as Kimiko in the hit Prime Video superhero series, The Boys. Aimee Carrero, who recently starred as Felicity in The Menu and is also known for her role as Mirandi in The Last Witch Hunter, also stars in She-Ra, along with Black-ish veteran Marcus Scribner, The Lovely Bones breakout AJ Michalka, and Avatar: The Way of Water star Keston John.

The live-action She-Ra series has not yet begun casting or production, and it doesn't have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch all five seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix.

