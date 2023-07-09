It's no secret that when it comes to the action genre, few long-running series are as celebrated as the Die Hard movies. Beginning in 1988 with the untouchable and essentially perfect original movie, the series ultimately had four sequels released over the following 25 years, with the fifth and final one being released in 2013. Each movie centers on Bruce Willis' John McClane, a New York City Police Department Detective who always seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and finds himself having to thwart various terrorists and their well-organized plans, sometimes on his own and sometimes with an unlikely partner. The first film is widely regarded as being the best, perfectly executing its simple premise and having a villain for the ages with Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman). The third movie, Die Hard with a Vengeance, is generally seen as the second best, and few people will have anything nice to say about the fifth, A Good Day to Die Hard. Die Hard 2 is a little familiar to the first, but still generally liked by most fans, which only leaves the fourth movie, Live Free or Die Hard, as a slightly divisive entry in the series.

Sometimes given the alternate title Die Hard 4.0, Live Free or Die Hard is the first Die Hard movie where John McClane's age plays a significant role in the proceedings. It makes sense, given the film was released 12 years after the previous installment, Die Hard with a Vengeance. The plot ensures McClane's out of his element once more by having the threat this time around comes from cyber-terrorists who use technology McClane is completely unfamiliar with in their attempts to disable parts of the U.S.'s infrastructure. This leads to McClane teaming up with a young hacker played by Justin Long, who knows what the terrorists are doing but is out of his element when it comes to combat, which is a problem for him, given he's featured in an action-heavy movie. As far as "old men starring in action movies" go, it's one of the best, and also benefits from a great cast, good humor, and fun (if sometimes excessive) action scenes. It's far from perfect, and doesn't represent Die Hard at its very best, but neither is it the series at its worst, and so overall, it deserves a little more love.

What Works in 'Live Free or Die Hard'?

It's hard to give a name to the sort of action sub-genre that Live Free or Die Hard belongs to, but you know it when you see it. It's the kind of movie like Taken, The Equalizer, The Expendables, or Red, where the whole draw is that the hero or heroes are much older than what you'd expect to see in a standard action movie. It can create a fun dynamic, give viewers something a little unexpected, or work to make the protagonist more of an underdog, especially if they're going up against younger and more physically imposing antagonists. By no means did Live Free or Die Hard invent these kinds of tropes or overall sub-genre of action movies, but it is interesting to note that those aforementioned movies all came out after the fourth Die Hard's release in 2007 (and Willis himself was featured in The Expendables and Red movies).

Live Free or Die Hard makes it clear fairly early on that John McClane is much older than he used to be. His daughter is now grown up and played by an adult Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the hair he used to have has been shaved off completely, and he's instantly contrasted with the young hacker he has to team up with, as Willis and Long were born 23 years apart and belong to different generations. They even clash over McClane's taste in music (he listens to famed dad-rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival), and McClane himself is clearly confused about how any of the terrorist's hacking-related plans, being more of a brute force kind of guy. Better still, this is an element of his character that's even present in the first film, seeing as the terrorists there are more technologically savvy than him, and he even struggles to use the computer monitor at the Nakatomi Plaza to find out what floor his wife's on. It's ramped up further here, with the terrorists and their cyber-attacks, and overall makes for a creative way to get an older McClane out of his comfort zone to some extent, making him endearing when he keeps on fighting anyway.

Why Is 'Live Free or Die Hard's Villain Underrated?

Even those who might not be crazy about other parts of Live Free or Die Hard would have to agree the cast is strong. And at the end of the day, explosive action is good and all, but when wild set pieces are happening around characters you don't particularly care about, the impact is lessened. Bruce Willis is just as good here as an older McClane as he was in the first three Die Hard movies, and it's clear he has a level of enthusiasm for the role here (the same can't be said for anyone who appeared in A Good Day to Die Hard, but that was probably hard for anyone to get excited about). Justin Long gives one of his best performances here, too, and has great chemistry with Willis, and their dynamic makes many of the non-action scenes funny and entertaining.

The buddy dynamic was also executed well in Die Hard with a Vengeance, and though it was probably better there (it's hard to top Samuel L. Jackson), Willis and Long are still a good pairing here. Timothy Olyphant is also an underrated villain, bringing just the right level of menace as the leader of the cyber-terrorists. He's very compelling as a love-to-hate antagonist while not quite pushing things so over the top he begins to feel silly. He might not quite equal Alan Rickman's or Jeremy Irons' villains from the first and third movies respectively, but he's still very good, and a better central antagonist than what viewers got in the second and fifth movies. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Maggie Q, and even Kevin Smith round out the strong cast, which helps the film overall, particularly when it comes to its buddy dynamic and its villain.

'Live Free or Die Hard' Has Good Action

So, the action in Live Free or Die Hard is rather bombastic, and it certainly escalates things beyond what was seen in the earlier movies. John McClane - despite his age and lack of knowledge surrounding technology - seems to have leveled up when it comes to the amount of damage he can take and the wild stunts he can pull off. It does mean the action is goofy and fun if looked at positively. He takes out a helicopter by driving a car into it thanks to a small ramp (basic laws of physics were broken), and he later quips that he did it because he ran out of bullets. He takes on (and beats) an F-35 combat aircraft and even manages to take out the lead villain during the film's finale by shooting him... through himself. And he does all this without dying hard, indeed living to fight another day in a sequel released in 2013!

That's the charitable way to look at the ridiculous action found in Live Free or Die Hard. It's also possible to criticize it and the way that McClane is almost a superhero, with the ludicrous things he's capable of being one of the most widely critiqued aspects of the film. It might not be a problem if it weren't a Die Hard movie, but the original (and greatest) movie in the series benefited from having a vulnerable, everyman hero. In that 1988 film, John McClane was just an ordinary cop in the wrong place at the wrong time, and his underdog qualities (and the fact that he got truly hurt throughout) made him so easy to root for. McClane's older here, which would likely mean he'd be even more of an underdog. He's out of his element when it comes to the broader threat, but whenever an action sequence starts, he's indestructible. It's fun to see him do so many crazy things, but also acknowledge how it clashes with much of what made McClane such a great hero in the first place.

'Live Free or Die Hard' Isn't the Best or Worst Die Hard Movie

The very best Die Hard was always going to be difficult to equal, and essentially impossible to top. It is arguably the greatest action movie of the last 40 years, seeing as it executes its premise with a level of grace and confidence that feels almost supernaturally perfect. It caught lightning in a bottle, with Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance both trying to recapture it, with neither exactly pulling it off, but the latter coming closest. More than a decade later, Live Free or Die Hard rejuvenated the series and updated it for the 21st century, bringing along an older and grumpier John McClane and putting him out of his depths like never before.

In hindsight, it actually feels like a good send-off for the character of John McClane, and is a great deal better than A Good Day to Die Hard, which has, simply put, made the fourth movie look a whole lot better by merely - and perhaps regrettably - existing. Die Hard could've been a trilogy, but it works as a quadrilogy, too, and certainly shouldn't have become a pentalogy (even the term "pentalogy" sounds kind of stupid). For anyone who's never given the fourth Die Hard a chance, or hasn't seen it in years, it might be worth checking out. Since its theatrical release, it now has both a PG-13 and an unrated cut (the PG-13 theatrical cut was controversial, seeing as earlier Die Hard movies were rated R), meaning there's no excuse not to give one of the two a shot. It's a fun slice of 2000s action movie cheese and a solid addition to the Die Hard series that deserves a little more adoration than what it gets.