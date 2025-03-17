Given that the original Die Hard is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential action films ever made, each subsequent entry in the series has been analyzed intensely to determine if it is worthy of living up to the legacy that John McTiernan established in 1988. While audiences were mostly receptive to the second two installments in the series, the fourth film Live Free or Die Hard was lambasted upon its initial release due to the fact that it was rated PG-13; not only did this mean that the film could not contain the level of violence that fans had expected from a new Die Hard sequel, but it prevented Bruce Willis from uttering John McClane’s signature catchphrase. Although it was evident that 20th Century Fox was trying to ensure that the film could appeal to a younger generation of viewers, the extended, R-rated cut of Live Free or Die Hard is a terrific sequel that honors McClane’s legacy.

What Is in the R-Rated Cut of ‘Live Free or Die Hard?'