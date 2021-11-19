The Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience will make its highly-anticipated return with a third special that will feature a live reenactment of the hit series The Facts of Life, and Diff’rent Strokes, created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris. Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes will premiere on December 7 on ABC, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

This one-night-only live event will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows. Burrows and Andy Fisher are set to direct. The event will star John Lithgow as Mr.Drummond, Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis, and Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett in Diff’rent Strokes. The cast of The Facts of Life will be announced soon.

The first two installments of this live event captivated audiences with its all-star casts and faithful recreations of classic episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons in the spring of 2019, and another classic episode of All in the Family and Good Times in the winter of 2019.

About producing the show at nearly 100 years old, Lear had this to say:

Other than with my family, there’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter.

Washington, an executive producer on the event, had this to say:

It has been an honor and highlight of my career to collaborate with the legendary Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Sony. Part of the magic of Norman’s iconic TV series is that they resonate with audiences today just as much as they did decades ago. Reliving and reimagining them feels like pure joy. I keep wondering when this will start to feel like work!

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said this about the event:

Live in Front of a Studio Audience has become one of our most anticipated highlights of the year — it brings some of the biggest and funniest stars on the planet together on the same stage, where truly anything can happen, to introduce a whole new generation to Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Life, Jimmy and Norman have outdone themselves with a spectacular, irreverent and hilarious cast to once again create a can’t-miss television event.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns on ABC on December 7, and will stream on Hulu the next day. Watch the announcement video for the newest episode of Live in Front of a Studio Audience below.

