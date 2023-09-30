The Big Picture A biotech centimillionaire named Bryan Johnson is attempting to live forever by following a strict diet, taking over 100 pills a day, and subjecting himself to various tests and treatments.

Johnson believes that the body's health can be measured and that eventually tests and medical panels will be able to care for us better than we can ourselves.

In contrast to Johnson's approach, the Netflix docuseries Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones explores the lifestyles, diets, and customs of areas in the world with a high number of centenarians, highlighting the importance of human connection and simple lifestyle choices.

About 50 floors up, in Tokyo’s Park Hyatt’s New York Bar — the very bar where Scarlett Johansson’s and Bill Murray’s characters first meet in Lost in Translation — is where I found myself one August night. The Park Hyatt, one of the best hotels in the city, was out of my price range as someone working as a foreign English teacher. But I still managed to pay an entrance fee to the iconic hotel bar, so I could at least live out my Lost in Translation fantasy for a night.

While sipping on my L.I.T — the hotel named a drink after the movie, highly recommend it — I overheard conversations of the patrons at my end of the table. They were wearing T-shirts, shorts, and sandals–a violation of the bar’s dress code. But these men were guests of the hotel, with the kind of money that didn’t necessitate them to accord themselves with the bar’s rules of dress-up. Sitting at the bar that overlooks perhaps the grandest city on earth, they were talking about tech, about travel, about death. “It just seems like it’d all be meaningless if there’s nothing after this,” said a tall man in the T-shirt tech crew, looking dejected. His fellows tried to console him, but the uneasy look on his face revealed their failed attempts.

Meanwhile, the concoction of liquor, live music and seeing the city lights laid before me left me feeling elevated in a way I’ve never experienced. We both left the bar around the same time. He, away from his friends, still appeared defeated. It dawned on me that even tech giants still fear the big sleep, that despite their grand statures in society, they’re still people reckoning with the reality of existing within a finite amount of time.

Bryan Johnson's Quest to Live Forever

Image via Time

In Silicon Valley, a show that masterfully captures the extremities of tech culture, villain and technocrat-parading-as-a-philanthropist Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) has a “blood boy” in an episode — a young man who injects his own supposedly more vital blood into Gavin. It’s not enough for Gavin to make it to 100, he has to surpass 120, which is what many demographers believe to be humans’ maximal lifespan. Though it appears as a joke, or at least hoping it’s just a joke, blood transfusions for non-lifesaving reasons have been practiced in the circles of the ultra-rich. Bryan Johnson, a biotech centimillionaire, made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that he was practicing blood transfusions for supposed health gains with his own flesh and blood. Yes, Johnson was having his son’s blood injected into him, which, in turn, Johnson would transfer to his father. It was a news story that captured the more eccentric qualities of the Golden State — in Pennsylvania there are the Amish; in California, there are the blood transfusers. The story was one that people would gawk at for a little while until the next out-of-the-ordinary thing came along and drew away attention.

But recently, Johnson has found himself the subject of profiles once again. However, this time, his new aim appears to be even more unbelievable: living forever.

Profiled in Time, Charlotte Alter follows a typical atypical day in the life of Johnson which includes taking over 100 pills in a day, sleeping with an “erection tracker,” and living according to his Blueprint, a guide to help you “Build your autonomous self.” Johnson believes that age is reversible. Though 46, he’s trying to rewind the clock to achieve the health stats of an 18-year-old. To achieve his goal, he subjects himself to multiple tests — his organs are tested, ranging from skin to intestines to his brain. He has a strict diet — no beer, no chips, no cookies —instead eating, or I should say drinking, things like his “Green Giant,” which Alter describes as looking like black sludge, and he works out seven days a week. His theory is that the body’s health can be measured and that eventually tests and medical panels will be able to tell us more about ourselves and be able to care for us better than we ever could ourselves. It’s all very science fiction, but listening to Johnson, it’s clear that though he’s living in the 21st century, he’s imagining what life will be like centuries ahead. As he said in the Time profile, “I don't really care what people in our time and place think of me. I really care about what the 25th century thinks.”

Looking at Johnson’s Instagram is a like museum — an anthropologic museum, an art museum, and a science museum, all at once. The main exhibit: himself, of course. Looking at his body can evoke the same sense one has when looking at a marble sculpture: defined, pale, cold. His allegiance to health, or, at least, health the way he sees it, has left him with a somewhat unnatural appearance that looks as if he belongs next to the statues depicting Greek and Roman legends: Icarus, the man who flew to close to the sun; Laocoön, the Trojan priest who was attacked by giant serpents; Bryan Johnson, the man who tried to live forever?

What Actually Is Autonomous Living?

Image via Netflix

Johnson's pitch for Blueprint is that it allows one to live autonomously. He was inspired by a flight in which the plane switched to autopilot mode mid-flight, and he was able to just enjoy the scenery. The plane flew fine on its own, not requiring any work from Johnson. Through tests, pills, laser treatments, adherence to a strict sleep schedule, and probably a myriad of many other things I’m unaware of, he believes that Blueprint will eventually be able to take better care of him than he could himself. But while his claim is that Blueprint will enable autonomous living, with the stringent requirements of the program, it’s difficult to call it “autonomous.”

Johnson’s lifestyle is one that doesn't allow for any living outside the lines: no middle-of-the-night sex — it would disrupt his sleep schedule, no coffee — it doesn't fall within the Blueprint diet, no staying out late — his 8:30 p.m. bedtime doesn’t bend. All this said, much of our body already functions autonomously: we breathe without having to focus on it (except now that you’re probably aware that you control your breathing), we don’t have to tell our hearts to beat, and our nerves do a fine job of sending signals on their own.

Despite Johnson’s claim that he’s backed his way of life through data, he hasn’t been open to outside examination of his system. Doctors and scientists have reached out wanting to test to see if his methods are actually beneficial, to which Johnson has never responded. For claiming to be scientifically based and data-driven, Johnson has avoided the peer review necessary for science. Some in the medical community worry that his lifestyle may not just be ineffective but harmful.

Netflix Docuseries Explores 'Secrets of the Blue Zones'

Image via Netflix

But Johnson hasn’t been the only thing to emerge in the media this year. Netflix’s new docuseries, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, explores the secrets of long life across different areas of the world that have a high number of centenarians — called blue zones. In each episode, Dan Buettner, writer and blue zone researcher, explores the lifestyles, diets, and customs of blue zones. His observations of blue zones take him to Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Loma Linda, California; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Singapore. Each location reveals a special aspect of the blue zone lifestyle. In Okinawa, Buettner learns about the Japanese concept of “ikigai,” finding your passion, your reason for being, and using it to improve the world. Sardinia taught viewers the importance of connection. Buettner initially went to the region expecting to be awed by some special diet, but instead, he found that human connection can be a driving force for longevity–that and living in steep areas also helps keep one fit. While in California, he observed an Adventist community that adheres to vegetarian diets and active lifestyles. Ikaria showed the important role partnership can play in living longer — married people live longer on average than their single counterparts — and that wine can also be an important ingredient for long life. Who says that living healthy has to be a bore? In Costa Rica, despite the poverty of Nicoya, its residents have long lives due to their activeness. But Singapore is an outlier in that while the other blue zones have managed to hold on to healthy lifestyles that have been passed down for generations, Singapore wasn’t always a blue zone. In fact, decades ago, the city wasn’t that healthy and its residents didn’t live particularly long lives. Buettner uses the Asian city-state to show how policy can affect longevity. Singapore had to make conscious decisions to increase the well-being of its citizens. This aim included measures like strict penalties for having guns, reducing the amount of sugar allowed in soda, and incentivizing healthy eating habits. Eventually, Singapore managed to bring itself up to blue zone status.

Some of Buettner's objectives for the series may not bode well for practicality. In the Singapore episode, Buettner marvels at how Singapore mostly functions without most of its citizens owning a car, opting instead to encourage public transportation. He compares Singapore to the United States. But comparing a country that is smaller than Rhode Island (roughly 281 square miles) to the behemoth that is the U.S. (3.7 million square miles) isn’t comparing apples and oranges, but blueberries and watermelons. Buettner’s wishful tone for the U.S. following some type of Singapore road model is one that doesn’t lend itself to the reality of living in a gargantuan country that consists of urban, suburban, and rural areas.

Buettner tells the story of a man who moved back to his native Greece once he discovered he had lung cancer. In Buettner’s telling, the man essentially moved back to his homeland to die there, but instead, he ended up living much longer. His longevity is credited to a change in his environment. While there very well could be truth to change in environment affecting the health of someone who is living with a disease, it’s a suggestion the series makes that would perhaps be easier to digest if it was backed by hard evidence instead of someone opining.

But Live to 100 dares to inspire viewers that many places could become blue zones. In the last episode of the series, Buettner decides to get the community of Albert Lea, Minnesota on board to make changes in their lifestyles to create a blue zone in the town of 18,000. The experiment, encouraging people to find walking partners, was an overwhelming success and the residents reported improvements in well-being.

Does 'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' Offer Realistic Advice?

Image via Netflix

What’s remarkable about Live to 100 is how simple some of the characteristics of a blue zone are. Johnson’s Blueprint appears as all-consuming, asking everything of someone, so much so that it begs the question of whether the possibility of living longer is worth it if the requirements are so stringent. But blue zones are different. The people interviewed aren’t specimens; they’re just regular people who have held onto or adopted ways of life that have proven to be advantageous for living long and living well. What’s inspiring about Live to 100 is just how little it asks of you — you don’t have to work out for hours a day, perhaps just take the stairs. But the most touching aspect of the series is how it emphasizes the vitality of human connections. While Blueprint feels cold, alienating so many because of its isolating requirements, blue zones exude warmth, inspiring people to live longer and better together.