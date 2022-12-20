Fresh off the heels of their tell-all documentary series, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already on to their next Netflix project. Netflix today released the first trailer for Live to Lead, their inspiring new seven-part series dedicated to highlighting the people who have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service starting on December 31, giving viewers an opportunity to reflect on their own goals for the upcoming year.

The new trailer for the series features brand-new interviews with Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The trailer starts with an interview with Ginsberg, who passed away in late 2020, leaving a legacy of change mixed with the unfortunate fallout caused by her death.

The trailer then goes on to show Prince Harry speaking about his inspiration for the series, Nelson Mandela, who dedicated his life to fighting racism and apartheid in his home nation of South Africa. The new series comes from the couple's production company, Archewell, which also produced the Harry & Meghan documentary series. The series, released earlier this month, detailed the couple's love story, their harsh treatment by the UK press, and their controversial exit from Royal life.

Image via Netflix

In response to the film's dedication to Mandela, the Nelson Mandela Foundation tweeted a link to the new series' trailer, along with the following statement: "[e]xtraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity." The new series goes to great lengths to shift attention toward the bigger picture of the couple's production venture after its first project, the very personal Harry & Meghan so directly focused on the couple's controversial public life. The trailer, shared today, was tweeted out by Netflix with the following statement: "Their voices give us hope. Their actions shape our world. Their leadership inspires the future."

The series will premiere on Netflix on December 31, just in time to ring in the new year. Until then, you can check out the trailer for the series below. The entirety Harry & Meghan is now available to stream on Netflix.