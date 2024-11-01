Recently, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, there was a brief behind-the-scenes disagreement between producers that ended up taking center stage. So what basically happened was — Kelly Ripa interrupted the show to address an audible argument between executive producer Michael Gelman and producer Scott Eason. And apparently, it was over a bowl of nuts.

The unexpected interaction unfolded during the opening segment as Ripa paused her conversation with co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, to directly confront the production team. She addressed Gelman and Eason directly, saying, “Well, I don’t know, you seem like you two are having a discussion.” Instead of letting the situation tense up, she humorously added, “Here’s the thing, neither one of you is invisible, and when our parents start arguing with each other over us, we are fully aware that it is happening. So, is there something you want to say to each other?”

Thankfully, instead of the situation unfolding on the wrong foot, it ended up becoming a fun moment. Even more so when the producers revealed the reason behind the argument — revealing it was related to placing a bowl of pistachios on the hosts’ table. Gelman noted, explaining that Eason was hesitating to put the bowl on the table. Later, on Live’s social media, Eason provided additional context via an Instagram Story and explained the reluctance and the whole situation in the following words:

“I didn’t want to stick my arm creepily into the side of the screen. The nuts were on the side table.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Began Hosting Together in 2023

In addition to this recent spontaneous producer spat, Live with Kelly & Mark has consistently offered viewers candid moments. The couple began co-hosting together in April 2023 and so their real-life relationship often spills over into the broadcast very often. It makes the show all the more authentic and allows viewers to connect with it even more!

The show’s Halloween special, “Only Halloween in the Building,” aired on October 31, 2024. The episode showcased over 40 different costumes and the hosting couple even dressed up as various pop culture icons — including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Deadpool, Lady Gaga, and more! Ripa and Consuelos also dressed up as characters from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Inside Out 2, and Only Murders in the Building during the special.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that the couple’s chemistry is a strong one and their ability to tackle candid situations is just as beautiful. The producers, also bring a very family vibe to the show’s sets. Ripa, who has also hosted SNL once, went on to remark in the latest episode that this annual Halloween special is the closest thing to hosting Saturday Night Live.

Live with Kelly & Mark is a nationally syndicated morning talk show in the United States, and airs weekdays at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The specific channel varies by region.

