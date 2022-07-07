She also spoke about the historical research that went into creating the novel and revisiting the 'Mulan' movies.

In 1998, Disney introduced a new kind of heroine with Mulan. She brought honor to her family by defying the odds and enlisting in the Chinese military to keep her ailing father from being drafted into the war efforts. Over the past twenty-four years, there have been a lot of stories that have revisited this epic adventure, including Mulan II, the Mulan live-action, video games, and novels; including Livia Blackburne's riveting historical follow-up to Mulan's wartime heroics.

Feather and Flame, the second novel in Disney's The Queen's Council series, begins after the dust has settled, and Mulan has returned home to her village to train a militia of brave female warriors. The peace is a welcome reprieve from war, but the tranquility comes to an abrupt end when Shang arrives with an invitation to the Imperial City to meet with the aging Emporer who has an unexpected proposition for her. Mulan must quickly ascend the halls of power and find her place in the midst of ministers that seek to undermine her and the Huns that intend to exploit the weakness of the throne. Will Mulan be able to uncover her true destiny? Feather and Flame blends the power of Mulan with fairytales and history to create an unforgettable read for any Disney lover.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Blackburne spoke about her historical research for the novel, rewatching Mulan II, how she arrived at the forbidden romance angle for Mulan and Shang, and which aspects of Mulan's personality were the most important to her when she was writing Feather and Flame.

Collider: First, I have to know: how many times did you rewatch Mulan during the writing process? And did you rewatch the direct-to-video classic Mulan II?

LIVIA BLACKBURNE: I think I only rewatched Mulan straight through once, though I did return pretty often to check specific details like the architecture of the Imperial City or the layout of Mulan’s house. The plot of the movie was pretty ingrained in my mind even before I got the job, so I didn’t have to check back much for refreshers on story. And yes, I did watch Mulan II for the first time, and there are a few nods to that movie in the book—the reference to the Emperor’s daughters, for example. But I didn’t take it as canon, which you’ll see quite quickly if you read Feather and Flame.

Let’s start at the beginning with the Queen’s Council series. How did you get brought onto the project, and how did you settle on writing this gorgeous tale for Mulan?

BLACKBURNE: The way it usually works is: Disney Books conceives of a series, and the editor (Jocelyn Davies in this case) hires individual writers for each book. For Feather and Flame, Jocelyn asks literary agents she knew for suggestions. My agent sent back a list of names, and Disney expressed further interest in working with me.

Then I had to audition. Disney sent me a two-page dossier with the historical context for the novel and a very rough description of where they wanted the plot to go. From there, I proposed two sample scenes, and then wrote them a 20 to 25-page excerpt. (The scenes were Mulan training with Shang in the middle of the night, and Mulan receiving foreign dignitaries as empress. A version of both scenes ended up in the final novel.)

After I came on board, I worked closely with Jocelyn to develop the story. We had a brainstorming session in which we came up with the major plot points. From there, Jocelyn drew up an outline, which we then passed back and forth until we were both happy.

How much creative freedom did you have when plotting for the novel? Were there any key aspects you had to stick to?

BLACKBURNE: I had a great deal of freedom. When I asked Jocelyn how much of the story was set in stone, she told me that basically nothing was. The only stipulation was that Mulan had to exercise political power, since that was the premise of the series. Even the dossier Disney gave me during my audition process was more of a brainstorm than a roadmap.

As far as things that I could or could not change, Disney was much more concerned with keeping the characters true, than with any plot specifics. I wasn’t allowed to name a character that hadn’t been named in the movies, for example. Also, Mulan had to act according to her personality. Beyond that, I could spin the tale however I wanted.

Your first novel happened while you were researching the neuroscience of reading, how much historical research went into the prep for Feather and Flame, especially since Mulan is one of only a few Disney princesses who actually existed in real life?

BLACKBURNE: The original dossier from Disney said that the time period for Mulan’s story spanned between 200 BC and 900 A.D, which is a pretty long time span. I took that to mean that I could draw on history to add color to the story, but I didn’t need to stick with any one particular dynasty or aim for 100% historical accuracy.

I did end up basing most of my world-building on the Tang Dynasty, which fell on the later end of that time range. All of the clothing in the novel, is based on that dynasty, as is the government structure. And the research really did add color to the world. For example, the five ministers of Mulan’s government included a Minister of Rites, which is a position I would never have conceived of by myself.

One of my favorite research areas had to do with real-life female warriors in China. Mulan is one of those half legendary/half real figures. She first appeared in an ancient poem, so it’s hard to know how much of her story is historical versus fable. However, there were quite a few historically documented warrior women in China, and I thought it would be awesome to write them into the book. So I delved into history and found a long list of amazing ladies. There was Fu Hao, who was a general over tens of thousands of troops. When she died, she was buried with weapons as befit her rank. There was an old lady who rallied the women of her city to build better fortifications against enemy attacks. There was a concubine who trained her fellow concubines in martial arts to create a concubine army. Really fascinating stuff, and without going into spoilers, I was quite proud of how I was able to fit them into the story.

Which aspects of Mulan did you feel like were the most important to carry over into Feather and Flame and to ultimately build on for her arc?

BLACKBURNE: I really admire Mulan’s selflessness and devotion to family and duty. The legend of Mulan is reflective of Chinese culture in that it centers on filial piety (respect for one’s parents), duty, and self-sacrifice. It was very important to me that we preserve that dimension of Mulan’s identity.

The kickass female warrior trope is pretty common these days in YA Fantasy. I’ve read and adored many of those books. In a western literary framework, those kickass girls often become warriors to pursue glory or self-actualization. They don’t feel like they fit in a traditional female role, so they go off and have adventures to be true to themselves. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m just pointing out that this is the direction many Western coming-of-age stories take.

Mulan is different though. While her outward actions are similar to those other heroines in that she breaks societal expectations, her underlying motivation is to save her father’s life and uphold her family’s duty to the crown. Having said that though, I’ll also note that the Disney animated version of Mulan weaves quite a bit of the “being true to yourself” theme into the Mulan story, which is what you might expect for a Western retelling of a Chinese story.

Feather and Flame really impressed me because it’s filled with a lot of political intrigue and strategizing, which is not always expected in a Disney novel. Were there any other novels, or movies, that inspired you while writing these elements?

BLACKBURNE: I watched a lot of movies set in ancient China, which gave me a feel for palace politics and the way people in that culture thought, interacted, and conducted themselves. Hero, Legend of the Black Scorpion, Curse of the Golden Flower, the Chinese Mulan movie from 2013, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon… All great sources of inspiration.

I’m a romantic at heart, and that aspect is something I’ve really loved about these first two Queen’s Council novels. How did you arrive at the forbidden love angle for Mulan and Shang?

BLACKBURNE: I love the forbidden love trope. It’s second only to enemies-to-lovers in my book, so any chance I get to write forbidden love, I will try to fit it in. Beyond that, the love story makes a great deal of sense when you take into account the themes of duty vs. personal happiness that I mentioned earlier. Mulan and Shang are both the type of people who put duty above all else. Once Mulan becomes Empress, she has to take on certain responsibilities, and it’s not hard to imagine how that might play out and the agony it would foist on both of them.

There were a few new characters that were introduced in the novel. How do you develop characters that fit into a pre-existing world? Do they just arrive as you’re writing and outlining, or do you set out to create them?

BLACKBURNE: Without going into spoilers, there were some characters that had to be in the story because of the Queen’s Council mythology that permeates all the series. I also mentioned the historical woman warriors that I put in simply because they were awesome. Beyond that, I inserted characters as I needed them for the plot. Mulan needed friends and enemies, allies, and subjects, and I aimed to have a good mix of different types in my cast.

What do you hope that readers take away from Feather and Flame?

BLACKBURNE: It might sound cliché, but I want people to come away from this book remembering to believe in themselves. And I don’t mean that in a blind confidence kind of way. Mulan goes into her position as Empress with many very real disadvantages and weaknesses. She’s completely inexperienced in politics, and her fixation on her weaknesses ends up hamstringing her. However, as she continues on, Mulan learns that she shouldn’t let herself be overwhelmed by her shortcomings. It’s okay not to be perfect. It’s okay to need help. The secret is having the wisdom to accept help from the right people.

This message is really important to me, because women in our society to often struggle with self-confidence. There are all kinds of self-help books talking about the confidence gap between the sexes and how it puts women at a disadvantage. If I can do anything to help young women learn to believe in themselves in a realistic and self-compassionate way, it would mean a lot to me.

Are there any other Disney characters that you hope to write about someday?

BLACKBURNE: Such a hard question! I’ve always had a soft spot for the Big Hero Six crew. Do they count?

Feather and Flame (The Queen's Council #2) is on bookshelves now.