As the logline states, “five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead.” Created by the team behind Queer Eye, Living for the Dead was a wonderfully campy, spooky romp that tackled the paranormal through a queer lens. The series, which debuted just in time for Halloween 2023, was the perfect show to celebrate the season. Unfortunately, if you were planning on holding off for Halloween 2024 to watch and set the mood, you’re out of luck. Before the official announcement, series star Roz Hernandez shared that Hulu removed the series without explanation, missing out on the Halloween rush. The series was a strong showcase for queer visibility and the communities' connection to the world beyond. Tackling topics that intersected helping their clients as well as themselves, Living for the Dead didn’t deserve an early visit to the afterlife. Perhaps an investiGAYtion into its departure should come to fruition!

Officially released on October 18th, 2023, Living for the Dead is a paranormal reality series created by Kristen Stewart and C.J. Romero and produced by Rob Eric. Following a team of LGBTQ+ paranormal experts, the group traveled to haunted locations to communicate with supernatural spirits. As the experts put it, they were sent out on their mission to heal the beings who occupy them, dead or alive. Living for the Dead featured a team of five queer experts: Roz Hernandez, a paranormal researcher and podcaster, Logan Taylor, a psychic medium, Ken Boggle, a tarot card reader and medium, Juju Bae, a witch and spiritual healer, and Alex LeMay, a ghost hunter. Using their area of expertise, the quintet took on the task of helping those who needed it. Whether connecting with their past or understanding why the paranormal was present, each of the eight episodes featured a special story and engaging narrative.

'Living for the Dead' Celebrated Queer Visibility in Horror

Paranormal reality television shows are nothing new. They've been capturing the attention of viewers for decades. Whether fictional or documentary, there is a fascination with the unknown and the beyond. Last year, as Living for the Dead was embarking on its press tour, Rob Eric stated that the all-queer cast and LGTBQ+ lens were not the sole reason why this show was unique and special. He stated in an interview with TV Insider, “Most of these shows, your ghost hunters are provoking the spirit. They’re poking it with a stick over and over again. He explained, “Our team didn’t go into it that way. They went into it like, ‘Let’s communicate.'”

Communication is something that is incredibly important for those of us in the queer community. Whether it's with our parents to discuss our identity or to share ourselves with individuals experiencing similar journeys, communication is at the crux of relationships. It's why these ghost hunters are deeply connected to helping the individuals who call upon them. They've been through their own plight of needing help. It's a way to give back. Additionally, queer people and the supernatural are often seen as misunderstood. Whether it's the living or spirit realm, living souls or dead, there is a limbo in which both communities feel present. As Roz Hernandez noted, “I think a lot of times, people when don’t understand something they view it as scary or bad. That’s something we can relate to.”

There is a history that was included in the series. Living for the Dead covered paranormal history as they visited each location, but also queer history. Whether it's visiting the famed Clown Motel in Nevada or the notorious Lemp Mansion in St. Louis, the series balanced the ghostly stories that have been beholden to the locations, as well as why the experts feel the connection to this universe. The queer community has had a strong connection to the horror genre as we have also felt demonized, much like the "monsters' that haunt the films. In Living for the Dead, it's a queer celebration for the "monsters" that have been demonized in the past.

Canceling 'Living For the Dead' Hurts Queer Representation in Media

Even if a work of art sees some love in the living world, its time on earth may not see its full potential. Such was the case for Living for the Dead. The series was nominated for three awards in 2024: a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Reality Series, a Queerty Queerties Award for Reality/Docuseries, and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography. And yet, when Hulu and Disney+ made the call to severe a lineup of projects from their streamers, Living for the Dead was a causality of television murder. It has been reported that the series has officially been removed, and fans of the show and the cast themselves have swarmed social media and Reddit to express their displeasure. As Hernandez stated on Instagram, "According to @hulu they will no longer have the only season we got to do of this tv show with an all LGBTQ+ cast available to stream. It even had a transgender lady in the center of the poster! We got to be a Hulu original series on their platform for 11 months, which is really great considering how low visibility has been for trans and queer people in media lately.'

As Hernandez put, queer visibility in the media can be very few and far between. Especially in this specific genre. Never has there been a series quite like it. When it comes to reality television, yes, there are shows that depict queer individuals. RuPaul's Drag Race is by far the most mainstream queer-centric program, but, next to Living for the Dead, the closest intersection of horror and reality is The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. While it is a competition series rather than a docufollow, it is another celebration of the queer community's connection to all things that go bump in the night.

Because Living for the Dead was a Hulu original series, it's likely that finding it anywhere else to view will be near impossible. In a time when queer voices need support, dropping a show like this is a major disappointment. Living for the Dead was a show that queer individuals felt represented. Luckily, there are voices hoping to revive and resurrect the series. A petition has been created hoping to give the show new life. If there is one thing that can be learned from this situation, it's that the LGBTQ community unite together! Living For the Dead is currently no longer available on Hulu.