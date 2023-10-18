Hulu is celebrating the spooky season in style, the streamer has unveiled a plethora of titles to celebrate all things horror. The streamer unveiled a new clip from its new paranormal show Living for the Dead which follows queer ghost hunters exploring some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations while Kristen Stewart narrates the show. The new clip sees the team investigate Arizona’s haunted Copper Queen Hotel.

The newly released sneak peek features Logan Taylor and Alex Le May as they supposedly find the signs of a demonic presence sitting in a chair. The two then try to speak to the entity which responds back. The clip will give anyone watching chills as the team investigates further. Seems like this series is not the fainthearted at all.

The show will see the teams helping the living across the US by healing the dead. The show is being billed as “the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever.” The series will follow five queer ghost hunters roaming the country. Dubbed “Ghost Hunties,” they’ll explore various haunted locations as they push the boundaries between the living and the dead. Along with Le May and Taylor, the ghost-hunting team also includes Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, and Roz Hernandez.

The Team Behind ‘Living for the Dead’

Image via Hulu

Living for the Dead hails from the creators of Queer Eye. Along with narrating the show, Stewart also produced the show via the company she started with Dylan Meyer and Maggie McLean. Speaking of the show she said in a statement, “It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea, and now it’s a show.” Further revealing that the show started as “a bit of a hypothetical silly pipe dream, and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time.” Commending the cast, she said they “make me laugh and cry and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn’t go by myself.”

Living for the Dead is streaming on Hulu. You can check out the new sneak peek below: