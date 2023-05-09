'Living Single' Is the Better 'Friends'

In the early '90s, showrunner and creator Yvette Lee Bowser was finishing up her time on A Different World when she began working on her next project. Bowser drew inspiration from her personal life, stating, “I just decided to rip another page from my diary and create Living Single — tell personal stories of myself and my friends trying to make sense of love and life in the big city.” And on August 22nd, 1993, Living Single premiered on FOX. The show, following the lives of six Black singles in their twenties living in Brooklyn, was well-received thanks to the star power of Queen Latifah and Kim Fields. The show was "an unexpected hit," surpassing expectations while simultaneously hinting at what a show led predominantly by Black women could accomplish. Thirteen months later, another series premiered on NBC called Friends, about six white singles in their twenties living in Manhattan. Quite the coincidence, isn’t it?

Most would assume the shows were entirely different despite those commonalities, but alas, this was not the case. As Friends continued to air, Living Single fans, actors, and writers couldn’t help but notice the blatant similarities between the two shows. Despite this, Friends continued to rise in general popularity, while Living Single only maintained popularity with Black and Latinx viewers. But does popularity determine quality? Living Single has proven to still be a show deserving of acclaim 30 years later, something that cannot necessarily be said of Friends. Fans who rewatch both today can see the stark difference in quality between the two shows. Living Single was the first Friends and the better Friends.

Maturity vs. Stagnation in 'Living Single' and 'Friends'

As Bowser has revealed, Living Single was partially inspired by her personal life. This fact automatically brings more depth to the characters she created. Khadijah, Regine, Synclaire, Max, Kyle, and Overton weren’t just caricatures or archetypes; they all have a depth that slowly unfurls throughout the first season. Each subsequent season shows the main ensemble characters grow and mature in ways that make sense. They made mistakes, they learned, they grew.

The same cannot necessarily be said for Friends. While situations change throughout all ten seasons, there is a clear lack of growth for the majority of the main cast. Ross (David Schwimmer), for example, stays just as selfish at the end of the show as he was at the beginning. Joey’s character (Matt LeBlanc), actually became worse as the series progressed, with writers dumbing him down to the point of pure idiocy. In addition to the lack of character arcs, Friends focuses too much on romantic pairings within the group, leading to convoluted storylines that confuse fans to this day. The two main romantic pairings within the group on Living Single are clearly defined, which allows for much clearer storytelling without unnecessary drama.

True Blue and Tight Like Glue: 'Living Single's Depth of Character

Living Single’s plot hinges on the relationships of Khadijah, Regine, Synclaire, and Maxine. This fact is even clear in the intro song: "In a 90s kind of world, I’m glad I’ve got my girls." Their friendship is the anchor of the show. Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) is the founder and owner of the Brooklyn-based magazine, Flavor. She is consumed by making her magazine a success to the point of devoting her entire life to it. She is both a workaholic and a general source of stability for the rest of her friends. Regine Hunter (Kim Fields) is a shallow self-proclaimed diva who is obsessed with fashion and good-looking rich men. Synclaire James (Kim Coles) is Khadijah’s bright-eyed cousin who moves to the big city to live and work with her at Flavor. Maxine Shaw (Erika Alexander) is the man-eating, no-nonsense lawyer of the group. She is good at what she does and owns it; in fact, she is so self-assured that her character did not test well with studio executives and was nearly eliminated from the show entirely. Thankfully, this was avoided, as her character quickly became iconic to viewers. All four friends are at different places in their lives, with Synclaire at the beginning of a new journey, Khadijah in the midst of fighting for stability, Regine on the hunt for Mr. Right, and Max who is for the most part established.

They each have their flaws; Khadijah’s workaholic and stubborn nature, Regine’s shallowness, Synclaire’s naïveté, and Max’s lack of trust for everyone outside of her friends (especially men). Over time audiences watch them acknowledge and learn from these flaws. Khadijah’s workaholic nature leads her to lose many relationships, all of which eventually send her into a mental health crisis in Season 3, an experience that changes her trajectory for the remainder of the series. Regine becomes a hardworking person who is much less shallow, leading her to inadvertently meet the man of her dreams. Synclaire gains wisdom as she navigates new careers, and Maxine becomes more patient and humble (though she refuses to outwardly show it). They manage to maintain the core of who they are and mature.

The same can be said of the two members of the crew: Kyle Barker, played by T.C. Carson, and Overton Wakefield Jones, played by John Henton. Kyle, a successful stockbroker, begins the show as the typical womanizer, which is likely why he constantly bumps heads with Max who is herself a bit of a man-eater. Overton, on the other hand, is a simple country handyman who loves his job and Synclaire, both of which he remains true to from Episode 1 through the end of the series. Kyle could have easily stayed a self-absorbed player, but his friendship with the women softens him, especially his tumultuous relationship with Max. Overton, while seeming like a simpleton, often becomes the voice of reason for the group. He also proves that he is more intelligent than others think, specifically in an episode in which his ex tries to get him back because she wants a “simple” man. When she asks to be friends, Overton drops the proverbial mic, saying, “I believe it was Lord Byron who said, `The best way will be to avoid each other without appearing to do so.' Letter of April 25, 1814. Goodbye, girlie."

The relationships between the group of friends are clearly defined. Khadijah and Regine see Kyle and Overton as brothers, Kyle and Max have a relationship in which they both love to hate each other, then eventually hate to love each other. Synclaire and Overton are "couple goals," period. There is no need to have a constant stream of mistakes in which each person has messy sexual encounters within their group. Lines are drawn and defined, which is what makes room for a concise narrative in which all the characters progress. Admittedly, this clear-cut storytelling does get lost in the fifth and final season of Living Single, as it quickly ties up loose ends in a jerky fashion comparable to the eighth season of Game of Thrones.

'Living Single' Doesn’t Need to Put People Down to Be Funny

The 90s was certainly not a time of political correctness. In fact, making fun of any idea or person that did not fall in line with white cisgender heterosexual norms was the go-to for most comedies. It was easy to do, and it was certainly something Friends did constantly. The show is rampant with homophobia, gender stereotypes, fatphobia, and transphobia. Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, recently commented on this from her perspective on the evolution of comedy: “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.” On the one hand, she makes a point; comedy is about making fun of ourselves. But that’s the keyword: ourselves.

As far as we know, the entire main cast of Friends identify as heterosexual. Yet being gay or being called gay was often a punchline and an easy one for them to go to. Their treatment of lesbians was somewhat better, but often turned to fetishization and ogling from characters like Joey. One of the worst episodes of the show is completely transphobic. Chandler’s father returns home as a trans woman with a drag name (an admittedly clever drag name): Helena Handbasket. Played by cisgender actress Kathleen Turner, Helena first says that she is a drag queen, only to later come out as a transgender woman. Chandler misgenders and deadnames Helena throughout the episode, an act used for jokes at the expense of an already marginalized community.

Living Single is by no means perfect, but it does a significantly better job of tackling issues without using them for punchlines. An example of this happens in Season 4, when girls decide they want to have a night without being hit on, and head to a gay bar. While they are there, Synclaire consoles a sad man who has been in a fight with his boyfriend, a tender moment of bonding for the both of them. Khadijah beats a drag queen at a basketball arcade game and reads her while doing so. Reading and shade are both aspects of drag culture that are common and celebrated, and this moment in particular is a light-hearted one. If there is one moment that isn’t handled well, it would be when a man begins to hit on Max at the bar, assuming she is a drag queen, only to be disgusted when she informs him otherwise. But overall, this episode shows that the gay community is a safe and welcoming space, which is the whole reason the women go there in the first place.

One exemplary episode is Season 3's "Woman to Woman." Max’s close friend is in town to get married, so the girls plan a bachelorette party. However, when Shayla (Karen Molina White) arrives, the crew discovers that her fiancé Chris is a woman. Max quickly becomes angry about being kept in the dark about her friend's sexuality, especially after finding out that Khadijah knew before she did. The most pivotal moment is Max and Shayla’s reconciliation. The viewers are quick to assume that Max’s discomfort stems from discovering that her friend was in love with her during college, but this is immediately shut down when Max says, “Well, think of all the time we wasted. All the conversations we didn't have. All those chances I would have had to diss your dates…” Max, while surprised by the whole situation, isn’t upset because her friend is a lesbian. She’s upset that she was left out of a huge part of her life, something that any friend would be upset about. She goes on to say this extremely important line, “Maybe if you would have confessed all this back in school, maybe I would have freaked. But the point is, I wish you would have given me the chance to rise to the occasion.” The immediate acceptance, without a barrage of offensive jokes, is something to be commended.

Fatphobia is another issue that both shows don’t necessarily handle well but is another one that Living Single navigates better, albeit unintentionally. There is a famous episode of Friends in which Courteney Cox, who plays Monica, dons a fat suit in a timeline in which Monica is overweight. Her fatness is the ultimate butt of the joke, saying it's the reason she lowers her standards in men, among other things. People come in all shapes and sizes, and rather than embracing this, Friends goes the low route and pokes fun at it. Living Single does this a little with Kyle — who, much like Monica, was heavier in his youth, but the show does not spend whole episodes making fun of it.

There is also the fact that the four main women are all different shapes and sizes, yet are all considered equally beautiful. They each manage to attract very handsome men who appreciate them as they are. It’s a more realistic portrayal of women, one that studio execs wanted to change, telling all of them to lose weight, but the cast held strong. Body image was also addressed in Season 2's episode, "My Cups Runneth Over," in which Regine has to get a breast reduction for health reasons, which shatters her self-esteem. She relies on her chest to feel attractive, and nearly refuses the necessary surgery because of it. After receiving the surgery she is not herself, and it is only through a supportive chat with Kyle, who reminds her of her own accomplishments, and says, “Regine, you are a different person. You are a beautiful woman who has lost her confidence. That's what made men flock to you. Your wit, your poise… and your ability to make every other woman in the room feel like she had something hanging out of her nose.” This is not only a pivotal moment for Regine, but also for Kyle, as it is another moment in which he sheds his playboy persona to comfort his friend.

The Lacking Diversity of 'Friends'

New York City is one of the largest cities in the world, filled with people of all colors and ethnicities. While Friends isn’t the only show in its time that was guilty of portraying a predominately white world, it certainly didn’t do much to show otherwise. People of color pop up here and there, but only two characters come close to being significant: Julie (Lauren Tom), and Dr. Charlie Wheeler (Aisha Tyler), the only instance of a non-white person having a significant impact on the plot of the show. This lack of diversity is something both the creators and cast have readily acknowledged, with co-creator Marta Kauffman even going so far as to apologize for it.

It should also be noted that the issue of diversity is not just within the show but in everything surrounding it as well. Both Living Single and Friends filmed on the same lot, and Friends got the lion's share of both space and amenities with Warner Brothers. In an interview last year, T.C. Carson discussed these discrepancies between how both casts were treated, as well as the massive discrepancies in pay and marketing for the show: “We were getting less all around. And then they created Friends and gave them everything.” As time passed, Carson became the spokesperson for the cast and was the one who approached the network heads with these issues. He was subsequently fired and did not make an appearance in the fifth and final season until the last two episodes. One can’t help but wonder how much longer Living Single would have lasted if the show had received the same marketing attention Friends was given.

'Living Single' Is the Better 'Friends'

There is a multitude of reasons not yet mentioned as to why Living Single deserves the recognition and shine that Friends gets. The overall substance of Living Single is clear, managing to be funny and impactful. It addresses gay marriage, the stigma of mental health care in the Black community, and the politics around the “professionalism” of Black natural hair. These issues are important, and they address them in a way that honors their importance, without losing humor. Friends had the opportunity to do similar things, but writers chose to use the blueprint of Living Single while ignoring the substance of it. The “copycat” nature of the characters and scenarios brought forth in Friends is clear.

For example, both shows have a poker game episode in which their female characters are belittled by men. While Living Single’s episode, "Five Card Stud," tackles the issue of toxic masculinity, the Friends episode (which notably came out exactly one year later), "The One With the Poker," mocks the idea of women playing poker, and nothing more. They are similar, and yet there is an undeniable difference in substance. Queen Latifah mentioned this in an interview with Andy Cohen, saying, “It was one of those things where it was a guy called Warren Littlefield that used to run NBC, and they asked him when all the new shows came out, they said, 'If there's any show you could have, which one would it be?' And he said, Living Single. And then he created Friends.”

Ultimately, both shows are classics loved by their fans. Both shows have merit and brought joy to countless people. Living Single was most popular with Black and Latinx audiences because it reflected a reality they could connect with. Friends connected with its audiences because it was humorous and engaging. Thanks to streaming services like Hulu and Max, more people have the opportunity to experience both shows on their own time. Viewers can watch and reach their own conclusions. However, when it comes to quality and how well the series has aged since, there is a clear winner. Living Single came first and did it better, despite Friends having five more seasons to grow and improve. It inspired a future of shows like Insecure and Abbott Elementary. And it’s time to give credit where credit is due.