After premiering at this year's Sundance festival, the Bill Nighy-led Living has received its first trailer! The upcoming feature sees Nighy star as a man who chooses to live his final days to the fullest. The film is a British remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1952 film Ikiru.

From the jump, the trailer showcases a film that aims to offer an inspiring experience for viewers despite the glum subject matter. Early on, viewers are greeted by an uplifted soundtrack and gorgeous cinematography that sets the scene for what's to come. It introduces Nighy's character Mr. Williams, revealing the monotonous routine his life has reached. As it continues, it takes an introspective turn as Williams acknowledges the lack of fulfillment in his life and aims to fix it. Viewers gain a sense of his earnestness as he surrounds himself with friends, loved ones, and generally takes in everything around him.

Set against a post-World War 2 London, Living centers on Williams, "an impotent cog within the city’s bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild." After years of a smothering and dull work routine and a lonely home, Williams' life has become one that is "empty and meaningless." However, things take a turn after Williams receives a life-shattering prognosis. Determined not to let the rest of his life go unfulfilled, Williams decides to make the best of the time he has left.

Image via Sundance

RELATED: ‘Living’ Review: Bill Nighy-Starring ‘Ikiru’ Adaptation Asks What Will We Be Remembered For? | Sundance 2022

Living initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was well-received in early reviews. Collider's Maggie Lovitt gave the film an overall grade of A-, praising the film's cast, direction, and cinematography. She especially highlights the questions Living asks viewers, saying it's "ultimately a very somber film that requires its audience to look inward and reflect on the legacy they will one day leave behind. It’s beautiful, haunting, and Nighy gives a tremendously moving performance as he grapples with regrets for a life well spent, but not spent well enough." Collider's Steve Weintraub also spoke with Nighy about the film, his preparation, and more.

Along with Ikiru, Living is adapted from Leo Tolstoy's The Death of Ivan Ilyich. The screenplay is written by Kazuo Ishiguro and directed by Oliver Hermanus. Additional creative team members include costume design by Sandy Powell, music by Emelie Levienaise-Farrouch, cinematography by Jamie D. Ramsay SASC, and production design by Helen Scott. Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, and Tom Burke also star.

Living will release in theaters on December 23. Check out the teaser trailer below: