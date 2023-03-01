Horror fans can soon witness the origins of the beloved horror franchise as the release of Living With Chucky, a documentary that celebrates the Child's Play series, is now set to come out on Blu-ray. Revealed via Dread Central, the film's physical release will arrive on April 21, following its digital debut on April 4.

The Blu-ray release of the documentary features a slipcover with exclusive artwork, which depicts the franchise's iconic menacing doll taking center stage, wielding a knife with cast and crew members reflecting off its surface. The Blu-ray case features the film's original poster, which itself serves as a direct callback to the original one-sheet of Child's Play 2. For any fan looking to dive deeper into the beloved franchise, Living With Chucky is a must-have to add to their collection.

Featuring the appearances of several significant cast and crew members, such as Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, and Jennifer Tilly, Living With Chucky offers audiences an inside look into the production behind the franchise, which will likely give fans plenty of additional insight alongside a plethora of nostalgic imagery. Producer David Kirschner also appears in the documentary alongside Don Mancini, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Abigail Breslin, Adam Hurtig, Elle Lorraine, and Billy Boyd, among many more.

Image via Screambox

Chucky first terrified audiences when he debuted on the big screen with the release of Child's Play in 1988, becoming a smashing success at the box office. The popularity of the film eventually led to an inevitable franchise with several cinematic sequels, which spanned between 1990 and 2004, with two additional direct-to-video films in 2013 and 2019, respectively. However, the series eventually took a new direction in 2019 with a reboot starring Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky, this time depicted as an A.I. going rogue rather than as a possessed doll.

However, the reboot didn't deter Dourif's mainstay in the franchise, as he returned to lend his voice to the iconic role with the release of a television series titled Chucky. Proving to be a critical hit, the series is expected to return later this year for Season 3 at an undetermined date. With a long and enduring legacy spanning almost four decades, the franchise doesn't appear to be going away any time soon, and with the documentary set to release digitally next month, fans can soon embrace their love for everyone's favorite killer doll.

Living With Chucky debuts digitally on SCREAMBOX on April 4. The film's Blu-ray will be available for fans on April 21. Check out the trailer for the documentary below.