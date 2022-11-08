Running for over three decades, the Child’s Play universe is finally receiving its proper due in documentary form. Today, Variety announced that Kyra Elise Gardner’s feature Living With Chucky has been picked up by Cinedigm and is set to land on their streaming service Screambox as well as on digital early in 2023. The production promises to unbox the long-running horror hit that has multiplied into several movies and a Syfy and USA Network series, which is seeing massive success in its current second season. Along with its scripted on-screen takeover, the world of the tiny terror has been a juggernaut for merchandise and was even brought to life in video game and comic book form.

Living With Chucky will be a must-watch for anyone who finds themselves drawn to the campy horror franchise. From fan favorite cast members including Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly to the man behind it all, Don Mancini, and even horror legend Lin Shaye (the Insidious franchise), audiences will hear from those closest to the lore that follows the possessed Good Guys Doll on his quest for blood.

Gardner, who along with directing the documentary also wrote it, has special and personal ties to the franchise as her father, Tony Gardner, worked on 2004’s Seed of Chucky, 2013’s Curse of Chucky, 2017’s Cult of Chucky and the currently running television series. A huge name in the world of special effects — particularly of the animatronic and puppet variety — Gardner holds a slew of credits in other well-known features including Hocus Pocus, Zombieland, and Old. With her connection to the films and series, Gardner will also touch on her own family’s experience with the horror story as well as other families who’ve had members involved in the films and various other projects that spawned from Child’s Play.

RELATED: How 'Chucky' Finally Got Glen and Glenda Right

In a statement released alongside news of the film’s acquisition and release window, Gardner commented that the creation of the feature has been “a long arduous process and such a labor of love for the Child’s Play franchise.” Sharing her excitement for the cult following that takes in every bit of Chucky themed content, she added, “I cannot wait for viewers at home to be able to see the heart that went into creating this film.” At the center of it all, Gardner wishes that audiences will come to “a deeper understanding and appreciation for the cast and crew that have brought their favorite Good Guy to life for the past 30 years.”

Keep your eyes peeled to Collider for more information surrounding the official date that Living With Chucky will make its way onto Screambox and digital. For now, check out a trailer for Chucky Season 2 below.