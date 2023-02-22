With a franchise spanning over three decades, it’s easy to see that the folks behind Child’s Play and all its offshoots are as tightly-knit as a family. And, as fans will know, it really is a family affair with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, acting alongside his daughter Fiona Dourif since 2013’s Curse of Chucky. Keeping up with that family vibe and attitude, Kyra Elise Gardner, the daughter of the iconic special effects artist Tony Gardner, is releasing Living with Chucky, an in-depth documentary revealing the years of sweat, tears, and buckets of blood that have gone into making Chucky one of the biggest names in the slasher genre—despite his tiny stature. In the exclusive new trailer unveiled today, fans will spot more than a few familiar faces sharing their love for those who continue to bring the killer doll to lifetime and time again.

Tied to classic bits of cinema such as The Blob, Army of Darkness, and Hocus Pocus, it wasn’t until 2004’s Seed of Chucky that Gardner’s father would become involved with the Child’s Play franchise. Since then, as Gardner reveals in the trailer for Living with Chucky, the Good Guys doll has been part of her family with the filmmaker even saying she sees “him as a little brother.” Although she hasn’t met most of the team before, Gardner makes sure no one is missed in her deep dive with long-time franchise faces (and voices) like Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Billy Boyd, and franchise creator Don Mancini making appearances. We also hear from guest stars including the legendary filmmaker John Waters who found himself a target of Chucky’s mischievous rage in the horror-camp classic, Seed of Chucky.

Along with the up-close-and-personal interviews, audiences will also see some of the magic that goes into bringing the masterful puppetry to life in a way that you’ve never seen the bloodthirsty killer doll before. Stacked with behind-the-scenes clips, which include the iconic and maniacal laugh of Fiona Dourif, Living with Chucky will be an absolute must-watch for fans of the franchise when it lands on digital and Screambox in the United States and Canada on April 4.

Image via Screambox

It’s safe to say that few horror franchises can come close to the sprawling success that Child’s Play has had since its debut film landed over 30 years ago. Since then, the possessed doll has received six sequels as well as a reboot feature, video games, merchandise, comic books, and an uber-successful television series that’s now heading into its third season. One of the most impressive parts about the franchise is how it’s been able to hold onto its original cast with Brad Dourif staying on as the voice of Chucky all these years later along with returning stars like Vincent and Christine Elise. The franchise also struck gold when the Academy Award-nominated Tilly was cast in Bride of Chucky, securing her an unforgettable and fan-favorite role for years to come.

Check out the trailer for Living with Chucky below and follow the progression of your friend till the end when the documentary lands on Shudder and digital on April 4, 2023.