Liz Sheridan, the actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mom on the hit comedy Seinfeld and has a storied career both on-stage and on-screen, has died at the age of 93 according to her representative and good friend Amanda Hendon. She reportedly passed away in her sleep due to natural causes not long after celebrating her birthday. She leaves behind a daughter and a son-in-law.

Sheridan's work on-screen spans an absurd number of appearances, ranging all the way back to a 1977 appearance on the hit crime drama Kojak. While her work is varied, including plenty of dramas like St. Elsewhere and Sins of the Father, she could be spotted in an incredible amount of 80s and 90s sitcoms, including the Three's Company spinoff Three's a Crowd, Newhart, One Day at a Time, and Archie Bunker's Place. Her first big recurring role though came as the grumpy Raquel Ochmonek, the Tanner family's bitter neighbor in the extraterrestrial comedy ALF.

The most love she received on television though was for her time spent as Seinfeld's mother Helen. As a recurring member of the Seinfeld cast, she regularly showed up to dote on and protect her darling Jerry, all with her signature catchphrase "How could anyone not like him?" She is as overprotective as they come, spying on Jerry's phone calls with his father and incredulous at the fact that anyone would be out to get him. Moreover, Sheridan defined the role by really making Helen the spitting image of Jerry in terms of personality, right down to the irrational hate of Newman. In terms of actors, she was the last surviving Seinfeld parent and notably the only character outside the main cast to make an appearance in every season.

Image via Columbia Pictures Television

RELATED: Estelle Harris, Beloved Comedy Actress, Dead at 93

Defining Sheridan as a recurring television actress with some notable roles in sitcoms and dramas sells her multiple talents incredibly short. She's also a trained dancer with experience on Broadway starting with a 1971 performance in Frank Merriwell. Before making the move to television, she also appeared alongside Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd in 1977's Happy End. She also wrote an autobiography titled Dizzy & Jimmy which recounted her pre-stardom bond with James Dean.

Her final roles were marked by appearances in the Seth McFarlane comedy American Dad! and Trim, though she got one last chance to rub elbows with older stars in 2009's Play the Game. There, she ruffled a few feathers with her performance that saw her character having relations with Andy Griffith's main character Grandpa Joe. She hadn't appeared on-screen since 2010.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sheridan's family and friends.

Nicolas Cage Says He's Done His Best Work in the Last 10 Years

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (294 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke