It's going to be a little while until we can press play on Season 4 of The Bear. So, while you wait, Freestyle Digital Media is giving you a more than welcome dose of Lisa Colón-Zayas. The Emmy winner stars in the comedy Allswell in New York, a story about a group of sisters trying to get by in the Big Apple with humor and solace. Collider can now exclusively unveil the trailer for the movie, which was a standout at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and is set to premiere in theaters on October 18.

The trailer for Allswell in New York has the kind of vibe you expect from a NY movie. It centers around Ida (Colón-Zayas) and her two sisters being very vocal about their problems and trying to work out their issues while they keep living their day-to-day stressful lives. A change that they all will have to deal with is the introduction of a surrogate that comes to live with one of them for the final weeks of the pregnancy.

Aside from Colón-Zayas, the movie also stars Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange Is The New Black) and Daphne Rubin-Vega (In The Heights), as Ida's sisters Daisy and Serene. Additionally, the cast features Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Felix Solis (The Forgotten), Max Casella (Tulsa King), Michael Rispoli (The Rum Diary), Shyrley Rodriguez (The Get Down), MacKenzie Lansing (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and J. Cameron Barnett (Pose).

'Allswell In New York' Is As "Nuyorican" As It Gets

In an official statement, director Ben Snyder (11:55) revealed that Allswell In New York is a story near and dear to the hearts of everyone involved and that it emerged from their real-world interactions and relationships and their collective experiences of being a Nuyorican. Snyder also championed their ability to encapsulate all of that with extreme accuracy:

“We just knew we needed to make a movie together. These are friendships that span decades. We would gather in apartments, restaurants, wherever we could find space to tell stories. What emerged was a mashup of inspiration from people and places and lives that touched us; chosen family — which in real life we are. I know it’s the most cliche thing to say, but this is a love letter to our city; I mean show me a realer New Yorker than Elizabeth, Liza, or Daphne — I dare you! We are thrilled to share this with the world."

Among critics, Allswell in New York is already considered a must-watch. It currently stands tall with an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it made waves at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, where it took home the prize for Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature. The story was created by the trio of protagonists, which underscores their deep and close involvement with the project. After coming up with the story, Snyder and Rodriguez co-wrote the final version of the screenplay.

Allswell in New York is set to premiere in theaters on October 18. You can watch the trailer above.