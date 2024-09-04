Liza Minnelli was born into showbiz, essentially, given her parents were Judy Garland (a famed singer/actress) and Vincente Minnelli (an influential filmmaker, especially during the 1950s). Her acting career technically began as far back as 1949, when she was just three years old, but she made a name for herself throughout the 1960s and 1970s, partly due to her movie roles, though she was also active on stage, on TV, and as a singer.

She doesn’t have as many significant film roles as one might expect, but that’s as a result of Minnelli doing a great deal more than just film work. What follows are some of the best movies she has appeared in with a substantial role, so no cameos here (there are quite a few, especially where she plays herself, given how recognizable she is). It also won’t include TV work (honorable mention to Arrested Development, though, where she appears in a hilarious recurring role), nor any of her TV specials, like 1972’s Liza with a Z.

8 'A Matter of Time' (1976)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Image via Variety Distribution

As mentioned before, Vincente Minnelli was a well-regarded director, and was married to Judy Garland for six years, directing her in three films. His directing career spanned more than 30 years, with his final film, A Matter of Time, getting released in 1976. In a perhaps bittersweet way, this final film of his starred his daughter, Liza Minnelli, alongside Ingrid Bergman.

It can’t be considered one of the best films either of the aforementioned Minnellis were involved in, but it still has some things to offer; namely, two pretty good lead performances and some creative visuals, the latter of which could usually be expected from Vincente Minnelli. A Matter of Time is a bit floaty and aimless, but the unique blend of fantasy elements with some musical numbers gives it a strange and somewhat interesting feel. It’s not great, but neither is it worthless.

Watch on Amazon

7 'Charlie Bubbles' (1968)

Director: Albert Finney

Image via Rank Film Distributors

Principally, Charlie Bubbles is an Albert Finney (of Tom Jones fame) film in more ways than one, given he’s the central star and he directed the movie. The film is a dramedy about a writer and the various relationships he’s damaged throughout his life, with Charlie Bubbles being largely centered on his attempts to repair such divisions caused by his lifestyle and commitment to his job.

It’s also notable for being the first feature film where Liza Minnelli had a sizable role, here being fourth-billed and playing a character named Eliza, who’s the secretary (and sidekick of sorts) to the title character. Charlie Bubbles is a strange and somewhat forgotten movie, despite the relatively high profiles of both Finney and Minnelli, but it’s an interesting film, not to mention a quietly surreal one at times.

Buy on Amazon

6 'Stepping Out' (1991)

Director: Lewis Gilbert

Image via Paramount Pictures

One thing that becomes noticeable when looking over Liza Minnelli’s filmography is that most of her starring roles can be found in the late 1960s, throughout the 1970s, and then one (soon-to-be-mentioned) film was from the early 1980s. That makes Stepping Out something of an outlier; an almost comeback for Minnelli that wasn’t quite that, considering it underperformed and lives in obscurity, a little like the aforementioned Charlie Bubbles.

But Minnelli is good and undeniably well-cast here, with Stepping Out being a movie musical that’s also an underdog film about a somewhat washed-up Broadway performer teaching an unlikely group of characters how to tap dance. The 1990s just didn’t seem to be a particularly big decade for musicals of an unabashedly wholehearted nature; people were too cool and listening to too much grunge or something. But Stepping Out, though clichéd, has its moments, and is decent enough lightweight entertainment.

Rent on Apple TV

5 'The Sterile Cuckoo' (1969)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Image via Paramount Pictures

Released one year after Charlie Bubbles, The Sterile Cuckoo is arguably more of a star-making role for Liza Minnelli, and was responsible for giving the actress her first (of two) Oscar nominations. Perhaps unusually, this was despite The Sterile Cuckoo not at all being a musical, which is, of course, the genre with which Minnelli is most frequently associated.

Instead, The Sterile Cuckoo is more of a drama with some comedic elements, telling a story about two unusual young people who fall in love and deal with the ups and downs that come with it, as well as dealing with the ways they don’t feel they fit into society at large. Though the non-Minnelli parts of the film aren’t bad, she’s the main reason to check this one out, and deservedly the most praised part of The Sterile Cuckoo overall.

Rent on Apple TV

4 'Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon' (1970)

Director: Otto Preminger

Image via Paramount Pictures

Then, one year on from The Sterile Cuckoo, Liza Minnelli starred in another dramedy, this one called Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon. There’s also an exploration of relationships to be found in the film, and broadly, the premise is comparable to The Sterile Cuckoo, given Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon is about outcasts bonding and going their own way in a world that demands conformity.

Again, it’s nothing out there or mind-blowing premise-wise, but the characters, performances, and some surprisingly dark subject matter do inevitably help Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon stand out to some extent. It’s another early Minnelli movie worth checking out for fans of the actress, even if it’s not quite up there with some of her most fondly remembered works.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Arthur' (1981)

Director: Steve Gordon

Image via Warner Bros.

Arthur is a bit of an odd movie to talk about, especially because the titular character is such a thoroughly unlikable one (by design). Dudley Moore, to his credit, is very good here at being insufferable. Thankfully, the film also has a good supporting cast and some much more likable side characters, with an Oscar-winning John Gielgud being a scene-stealer and Liza Minnelli proving very charming as the titular character’s love interest.

Narratively, Arthur is about a wealthy and immature man who stands to inherit even more money than he already has, but puts that inheritance in jeopardy when he falls in love with a working-class woman, shunning the wealthy heiress he’s in an arranged marriage with. That main character is annoying, and Arthur’s ending is frustrating, but otherwise, it’s quite a fun, breezy, and humorous movie, with good performances and a very memorable theme song that won Arthur a second Oscar for Best Original Song.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'New York, New York' (1977)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via United Artists

The existence of New York, New York is kind of fascinating, or perhaps even baffling, depending on how you view the movie. It was made just one year after Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro helped make Taxi Driver one of the greatest films of its decade. Both swung big and made New York, New York, bringing on board Liza Minnelli because this film wasn’t just a harrowing and emotionally intense drama set in Scorsese’s favorite city. It was also, in its own strange way, a musical.

Sometimes, New York, New York is considered one of Scorsese’s weakest movies, but that might say more about how good his others are than it does suggest this one’s bad. It’s certainly flawed, but De Niro is uncompromisingly cruel and terrifying as one half of the film’s central couple, while Minnelli matches his commitment but plays a gentler character; someone whose life is tumultuous and challenging, but one she endures through nonetheless. New York, New York is tonally odd and sometimes repetitive, but the two leads are both great, the film’s visuals are bold and distinctive, and it’s worth the price of admission just to see Minnelli belt out the famed title track near the movie’s conclusion.

Buy on Amazon

1 'Cabaret' (1972)

Director: Bob Fosse

Close

Within the world of movie musicals, few are as bold and memorable as Cabaret, which, it could be argued, kind of rewrote the book as to what a film musical could be. It is easily the most iconic film Liza Minnelli starred in, and it won her an Oscar, playing a cabaret singer named Sally Bowles who’s a performer at a Berlin club. The setting, significantly, is 1931, with the rise of Nazism playing out in the background of the film.

Much of Cabaret involves turning a blind eye to what’s going on broadly, until it’s too late, making it a broadly tragic and oftentimes dark movie. But Cabaret is also lively, energetic, and broadly entertaining. It’s about a partying lifestyle, which is fun to watch, but is ultimately critical of both what’s happening in other parts of Berlin and certain characters’ inability to see such things. Regarding Minnelli, though, Sally Bowles feels like the role she was born to play, as it makes perfect use of her talents as a unique, somewhat quirky, and endearing actress, and a fantastic singer with an unforgettably powerful voice.

Cabaret Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date February 13, 1972 Director Bob Fosse Cast Liza Minnelli , Michael York , Joel Grey , Marisa Berenson Runtime 124 minutes

NEXT: Heist Movies That Are Pretty Much Perfect, Ranked