In 1973, Liza Minnelli won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her iconic performance as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s Cabaret, making her the only Oscar winner throughout cinema history with parents who both received an Oscar themselves. Cabaret also has the distinction of beating out the freakin’ Godfather for Fosse’s own Best Director Award, but it’s Minnelli’s outstanding renditions of such musical classics like “Maybe This Time” and the titular song “Cabaret” that remain what the film is most remembered for, and for good reason. Minnelli isn’t only an Oscar winner, but one of the few persons prestigious enough to have been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on top of that.

Liza Minnelli was born to none other than Judy Garland and filmmaker Vincente Minnelli, both of whom thrived while acting and directing in some of the biggest musicals of Hollywood’s Golden Age. This includes The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis (the set of which acted as the birthplace of the titanic couple’s courtship), and An American in Paris — a Gene Kelly dancing vehicle that even gives Singin’ in the Rain a run for its money. Not only are these some of the best-looking musicals ever created, technicolor bursting from every frame, but the fact that Liza’s parents were musical legends as opposed to merely film legends made her uniquely positioned to thrive in a career that consisted of singing and acting. Through her talent and training, she was able to conquer not one artistic medium, but two.

Who Is Vincente Minnelli, and What Did He Win For?

Born in 1903, Minnelli’s career helped personify Hollywood’s Golden Age, particularly on the musical side, having helmed several groundbreaking productions both on the stage and the silver screen. His 1943 debut Cabin in the Sky was one of the first musicals to feature an all-black cast. Today, he’s most remembered for his collaborations with the likes of Garland, Kelly, and Fred Astaire, who helped cement his status as one of Old Hollywood’s greatest musical geniuses. Any scene from the Gershwin-inspired An American in Paris will show you why, but while that film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1952 (alongside five other awards that same night), it wasn’t until Gigi, seven years later, that Minnelli took home an award himself.

When Did Judy Garland Receive Her Academy Award?

One would assume that Garland received her own Academy Award later in her career, but the reality is that it actually came at the very beginning. Garland isn’t even the recipient of a standard Academy Award but rather an Academy Juvenile Award for her work on both The Wizard of Oz and that very same year’s Babes in Arms. The award has since been retired as of 1960 and was only awarded ten times to twelve different actors. Garland was barely 18, but since the award’s discontinuation (and for good reason, the statue was only half the size of the standard trophy), the Academy has begun to recognize more child performances in the standard categories. The youngest Oscar winner of all time is actually Tatum O’Neal, who snagged the award for Best Supporting Actress when she was only 9 years old, starring alongside her father in Paper Moon.

What’s So Special About Liza Minnelli and ‘Cabaret’?

Beyond the fact that Cabaret remains one of the greatest musicals of all time, fans of the genre will be keen to know that the film actually changed musicals forever. The movie’s often known as “the musical for people who hate musicals,” and for good reason! Gone were the divinely bright, pastoral colors of Oklahoma! and in was the X-rated, anti-fascist, pre-war epic that was Cabaret, with entirely diegetic musical numbers (meaning that they take place within the story and can be heard by the characters) that never interrupted the narrative with an over-the-top song and dance number but rather, incorporated it through Minnelli’s performances at the titular club. It was a milestone in filmmaking, channeling European art-house sensibilities into a genre that was widely perceived as safely all-American prior.

Minnelli’s most-known appearance after Cabaret is likely Martin Scorsese’s New York, New York, a film famous for its theme song (yes, that one) but also for hospitalizing its director, whose cocaine overdose after the film’s poor reception almost pushed him to change careers. He didn’t retire and neither did Minnelli, whose sense of humor shined in the 21st century through some of the best episodes of Arrested Development, where she played Lucille Austero, better known as Lucille 2. It’s a good thing that vertigo didn’t strike in front of all those celebrities when she accepted her Oscar on stage.