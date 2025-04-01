Better ring them bells because an icon is being honored! EGOT icon Liza Minnelli is set to appear during the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, where she will be honored with the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous recipients of this honor have included famed fashion designer Bob Mackie and beloved entertainer Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The finale will air on Friday, April 18th at 8:00pm on MTV.

Liza Minnelli's illustrious career has spanned decades on stage and screen. Known for her signature voice and exceptional command of an audience, she has been revered for her talent in projects, including her award-winning turn as Sally Bowles in the film adaptation of Cabaret. Her persona and legacy have helped cement Liza as a bona fide gay icon.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 Has Been On Fire