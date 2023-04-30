Lizzie Borden thought — or hoped, at least — that her debut film Born in Flames would have felt obsolete by now. Released in 1983 (but shot and edited over five years with whatever spare change she could scrounge up), Born in Flames’ call to collective action rings disturbingly clear in the contemporary sociopolitical climate, ultimately proving the optimist in Borden wrong. “I did not expect Born in Flames to be relevant today,” she told Mubi in 2021. “I thought that those women’s issues expressed in the film would be resolved. But that’s clearly still not the case. They are ongoing and in some cases, it’s worse.”

Most often described as science fiction (including by Borden herself), Born in Flames could just as easily be categorized as a dystopian documentary, as a political thriller, or for the film nerds out there, as intersectional feminist counter-cinema. Seemingly able to ebb and flow with shifting counter-cultural tastes, the film’s malleability — alongside Borden’s remarkable style and compelling performances from a cast of non-actors — remains key to its perpetual freshness.

RELATED: Videodrome Review: David Cronenberg's 1983 Visionary Body Horror Still Feels New

What Is 'Born in Flames' About?

Image via First Run Features

Set in America’s near future—ten years after a socialist revolution that’s allegedly brought equality to all Americans—shades of a grimier 1984 lurk under the film’s surface. Borden’s realism cuts through the most apparent sinews connecting Born in Flames to science fiction. In New York, at least, there is barely any observable societal change, immediately subverting the expectations of anyone anticipating a classic dystopian sci-fi story. There is no advanced tech in this movie. Big Brother doesn’t have the Thought Police at its disposal, only the potent levers of espionage available to the FBI in 1983. Less than an overt motif, dystopian sci-fi is a microtonal presence, a subtle thematic heartbeat throbbing through Borden’s realism.

Borden carefully constructs the world using a chaotic documentary aesthetic that jump cuts from clips of local news stations to radio broadcasts to voyeurism, often with punk music blaring in the background. She gazes at both law enforcement agents and members of the Women’s Army, a decentralized body organized by women of color and LGBTQ+ women challenging the dearth of economic opportunity and safety for women of all kinds. The jarring aesthetic fragmentation accents the elusiveness of the plot, which follows the growth of the Women’s Army and the government’s attempts to sabotage it. Borden allows the audience access to both organizations at every level, inviting viewers into endless meetings as if she were a fly-on-the-wall documentarian.

Crucially, when aimed at the activists, the camera shows little distinction between the characters’ lives inside and outside the context of political struggle, highlighting the interconnectedness of the political and the personal, especially (or most overtly) for those risking their lives in direct action against oppressive systems. Those activists’ right to privacy is shattered—any delusion of the personal eviscerated by government snapshots of their most intimate moments. Meanwhile, a thick line is drawn between the personal and professional lives of the perverse government officials, who are never seen outside their work environments. They enjoy the privilege of hypocrisy, of pretending the personal isn’t political, while continuously fetishizing stolen images of lesbian activists in the middle of sex.

Is 'Born in Flames' a Political Thriller?

Image via First Run Features

In Born in Flames, Borden supplants traditional character development with the evolution of the Women’s Army as a collective protagonist. Its evolution is typified by the arcs of two Army leaders: Adelaide Norris (Jean Satterfield), a talented young organizer, and Honey (playing herself), a feminist radio host who, although reluctant at first, ultimately come to embrace her role as an Army co-conspirator. The first half of the film follows Norris as she pushes the Army toward deeper and riskier forms of direct action to complement their critical community services. Having surveilled her activity for months, when the government decides that Norris, who is Black and lesbian, is on the verge of violent action, they arrest her and execute her before she can stand trial.

Norris’ murder catalyzes Honey (and others) into increased involvement in the movement. Under the tutelage of Norris’ mentor Zella Wylie (played by the feminist icon Flo Kennedy), Honey leads the Army into a series of mass media hijackings, in which the Army displays their messages over widely seen broadcasts, including a speech by the President.

While Borden’s minuscule budget prevented her from staging large-scale set pieces, the procedural buildup of FBI voyeurism lends the action sequences an imminent sense of danger. The Army knows it’s being watched and, after Norris’ murder, sees that one toe out of line puts their bodies at fatal risk.

'Born in Flames' Is Intersectional Feminist Counter Cinema

There is a moment in the middle of the film when Zella Wylie advises Adelaide Norris that unity isn’t a prerequisite to collective action. Five hundred mice, she asserts, can be much more difficult to deal with than a single lion. She’s speaking for Borden, whose primary interest in making this film was to imagine and investigate the diverse feminist movements that comprise a larger cultural moment — how they interact, how they don’t, how their encounters can be leveraged toward a collective, and how they can’t.

Without generalizing, Borden adeptly explores the varied identities of the individuals in each movement and how these intersections of identity define their relationships to the Women’s Army. Every woman in the film — even those who barely receive screen time — has a different experience of how they come to embrace the necessity of direct action. Those differences are simultaneously vital and trivial in the moments that the women collaborate. When a big group protects a woman from two sexual assailants—descending on bicycles and blowing whistles to scare them off — the collective action is genuinely joyous.

As much as the low-budget production, the casting of non-actors in main roles, the eschewing of plot and traditional character arcs, and the punk documentary aesthetic, it’s the emphasis on collective feminist joy and struggle that locates Born in Flames as an act of cinematic resistance. Borden, who would follow her indie career with miserable dealings in Hollywood, actively worked against mainstream Hollywood structures. Case in point: most debut directors would tell you they’d do anything to make a timeless film. Yet, here’s Borden, wishing to no avail that her elusive film would finally decay.