In Jonathan Hurwitz, we trust — or at least “we,” being all the millennials out there. As it turns out, not all heroes indeed wear capes — some of them wear iconic tee-shirts dotted with the names of the legendary lineup of the Season 10 The Real Housewives of New York City queens on it (if you know, you know). The television writer has been on a real roll as of late, spilling the piping hot tea surrounding what could have been for the long-cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot. After revealing the shocking (or not-so-shocking) news that the team planned to have Hilary Duff’s titular character hook up with her high school crush, Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder), Hurwitz, who was penning the new production, has given queers everywhere a reason to rejoice after he confirmed what we’ve all known for a long time — Miranda (Lalaine) is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Yes! You read that right. While the signs were all there — we’re talking attitude, love of accessories (particularly bucket hats), hair, baggy pants, and more — Hurwitz’s latest TikTok confirms what we’ve all been thinking about daily for the last two decades (just us?). In his freshest dose of insight aptly titled, “The One Where We Finally Talk About Miranda,” Hurwitz says that audiences would’ve picked up with the character who was now pursuing a career in the music biz — what’s gayer than that?! Not just alluding to her romantic pursuits, the show was set to introduce those of us at home to “the woman that she’s in a relationship with.”

Hurwitz adds that he was initially unsure of sharing beyond what would’ve been the first three episodes of the series as pens had been put down following those opening stories. But, the fans were asking, and, being the hero that he is, Hurwitz felt that it was his duty as a human being to give the people what they wanted. The scribe says that the creative team very much “didn’t want fans of the original to feel like we abandoned that Lizzie and Miranda relationship,” adding that Miranda was “absolutely” going to play a part in the reboot. Beyond this very basic sketch of the grown-up character, Hurwitz is unsure if Lalaine was ever approached by anyone from casting or if things came crashing down before that. He did, however, reveal that, after running into the actress’s manager at an event, he was under the impression that Lalaine would’ve been into reprising her role.

Why Would Anyone Cancel the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot?

While hope dwindled at the end of the 2010s, we all had something that kept getting us out of bed each morning — the knowledge that, if we just kept moving, we’d eventually get the Lizzie McGuire reboot. But, like many other dreams crushed by 2020, so were ours when it was revealed that Disney wouldn’t be moving forward with the project after all. While we certainly don’t want to point fingers, when push comes to shove, it seemed like Disney wanted to keep Lizzie McGuire on the cutting room floor as the studio deemed it not appropriate enough for its catalog of content but was also unwilling to share the goods when Duff and series creator Terri Minsky pushed for it to move to Hulu.

Even though it’s been three years since the show’s cancelation was announced, it still cuts us to think about what could have been. At least we know that in some other universe, Miranda is happily touring the world (maybe opening for boygenius or MUNA?) and snuggling up to her girlfriend at night.

Check out Hurwitz’s latest Miranda-filled TikTok below and take a walk down memory lane with the original Lizzie McGuire series as all episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

