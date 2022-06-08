Three-time Grammy winner Lizzo isn't comfortable sitting on her laurels. Just this year the singer, rapper, and songwriter debuted her reality competition, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video, and it's already in the running for a reality Emmy. The music industry powerhouse not only has a documentary of her life and creative process coming to HBO Max this fall but has also divulged her latest best-kept secret in an interview with Variety: she has an upcoming scripted project with Amazon.

Back in 2020, Lizzo signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios back, and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was only her first. With the deal, she is set to work on projects that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. When asked what was next, Lizzo confirmed her next creation will be scripted, "I actually filmed something that is a dream... We gotta make sure the time is right and that we can pull it off, because I got big ideas, honey. There’s nothing small about me."

On Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the endgame was for Lizzo to find ten backup dancers to go on tour with her this year. The singer put 13 women through a series of boot camp-like challenges to prepare them for the strenuous itinerary of touring. Unlike most reality competitions, however, at the heart of Lizzo's show, the goal she set out with was to provide a space of inclusivity and self-love. She took no joy in the eliminations process, and those that didn't make it onto the tour were given Lizzo's word that if they worked hard they'd get another chance to dance with her.

Everything about Lizzo's show was kept as intentionally authentic as possible, down to the auditions. Opting not to go through talent agencies and hiring actors, Lizzo offered more opportunities to women who are often overlooked for one reason or another. "I wanted to imagine a world where we can help people prepare for life instead of tear them down and humiliate them," Lizzo said of the mindset she had while creating her reality series.

She told Variety:

“It was like, ‘I want to write a song that the whole world sings back at me.’ [With] ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ I wanted to change the lives of the girls on my show, and my own life, and the lives of the people who watched it. So many people have watched and pointedly decided to speak to themselves better. To listen to and love their bodies. That is the greatest award anyone can ever hope for.”

