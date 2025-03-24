Lizzo is set to make her big-screen starring debut. She's signed on to star in Rosetta, a new biopic of Sister Rosetta Tharp, the groundbreaking musician known as the Queen of Rock and Roll. Deadline reports that Lizzo will produce the film for Amazon MGM Studios, as well.

Lizzo, the Grammy-winning musician born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, will star in the film as Tharp, who was born in 1915 and became a sensation in the 1930s and 40s as a gospel singer. She was one of the first musicians to popularize the electric guitar, and was a key figure in the creation of what would become rock and roll. Rock legends like Little Richard, Johnny Cash, and Tina Turner cited her as an influence on their musicianship, and she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. However, she remains a somewhat obscure figure among the public: Rosetta will be the first project to bring her life story to the big screen. According to the film's logline, it will capture a specific time in Tharp's life as she "must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history—the first stadium show." Rosetta is in development, and does not yet have a director attached.

What Other Movies and TV Shows Has Lizzo Starred In?