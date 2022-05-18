Are you feeling Good as Hell? Well, after you hear this news you just might be. Lizzo has just announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation that a documentary following her life and creative process will be released to HBO Max this fall.

The new documentary, which currently does not have a title, will follow Lizzo in her creative process. Lizzo made waves in 2019 with her splashy, catchy, and empowering music. She has proven to be a major force in the music industry since then, giving showstopping performances, sometimes involving her jaw-dropping flute skills. The new documentary will follow Lizzo's path to fame, exploring both her humble beginnings and her meteoric rise to fame. But beyond this, the documentary will also explore Lizzo's social and cultural impact, and how her work shifted the music industry as a whole into a new, more positive direction.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said of the project, “[t]o get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Lizzo Uses Her Flute Skills to Save the Orchestra

Lizzo also made a statement regarding the new documentary, stating,“[g]rowing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album ‘Special,’ y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

The documentary is directed by Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Doug Pray. The project is produced by Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft, and Nicole Rocklin. Lizzo is serving as an executive producer on the project with her company Lizzobangers. Pray, the film's director is also producing along with his partner Stephanie Meurer. The documentary is presented by Warner Music Entertainment and Live Nation Productions. It is an Atlantic Films production in association with Boardwalk Pictures and Diamond Docs.

No exact release date for the film has been set. The film will be released this fall to HBO Max. But don't worry, you can spend the summer laying by the pool and listening to "About Damn Time" on repeat.

'Queer as Folk' Poster and Images Tease a Celebration of the LGBTQIA+ Experience

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (337 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe