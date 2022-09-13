It’s been an exciting night at the 74th Television Academy Awards ceremony, which took place Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From Amanda Seyfried’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series win for her portrayal of crooked medical entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in Elizabeth Meriwether and Hulu’s The Dropout to Jennifer Coolidge’s well deserved Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series win for her work on Mike White and HBO’s The White Lotus, excitement is in the air. And for one platform jumping performer, an EGOT is just two letters away.

Tonight, pop superstar and national treasure Lizzo nabbed an Emmy for her reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, dancing away with the award for Outstanding Competition Program. The celebrated performer has previously nabbed a whopping eight Grammy Award nominations, taking home three of them in 2020 including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. With tonight’s win, the flute playing, booty shaking dynamite performer only needs to snag a Tony Award and an Oscar to join the legendary league known as EGOT winners.

Serving as the host for the Prime Video series, the show centers around a group of 13 women who are all battling it out for a spot on Lizzo’s revered dance squad. Instead of the typical cutthroat storylines that most competition shows follow, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls instead takes a more wholesome approach, inviting the women to create strong bonds and act as sources of support for one another.

RELATED: 'SNL': Lizzo Uses Her Flute Skills to Save the Orchestra

Along with backing the reality competition series, Lizzo has previously teased her other project in the works, which is also part of her first-look deal with Amazon Studios, revealing to Variety that it would be a scripted series. The quadruple threat will also soon have her life put on display in an HBO Max documentary set to land on the streamer sometime this fall. In what is certain to be an uplifting telling of her creative process, the singer will take viewers on the ins and outs of what it means to be … well Lizzo. Proving to be a wonderful year for the ever rising star, Lizzo also hosted Saturday Night Live back in April, bringing down the house with her comedic timing and with her double duty as the evening’s musical performer.

As for who Lizzo would be joining should she land the coveted title of EGOT holder, she would add her name to the list of 17 others including Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, and Whoopi Goldberg.

With a strong start, earning both the “E” and the “G” in just two years, we’re cheering Lizzo on all the way to the finish line with this one. Check out a trailer for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls below and be sure to stay up to date on all the Emmy winners with our ongoing coverage.