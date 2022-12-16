With numerous successes and gold and platinum records, Lizzo has undoubtedly established herself as a major force in the music business. "Truth hurts," but Lizzo won't be going anywhere anytime soon, and we can safely attribute that to her "juice." Adding another feather to her cap, her star-studded concert special has been a huge success. And, in order for fans all over the world to see the singer perform her hit songs, HBO Max has released the trailer for LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT, which is set to premiere on December 31.

The "one night, one event" concert special was filmed during Lizzo’s "The Special Tour" at the iconic Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Produced by Lizzobangers and Done+Dusted, Missy Elliot joined the concert to perform "Tempo" alongside Lizzo, while Cardi B graced the Kia Forum stage with Lizzo, performing their smash hit "Rumors."

Serving as the culmination of the singer-songwriter's highly personal documentary Love, Lizzo, the concert's setlist includes some of her songs from her 2022 album Special, including "The Sign," "About Damn Time," "Grrrls," "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," and "Everybody's Gay," among others. The singer also performed some songs from her previous albums, like "Cuz I Love You" and "Coconut Oil." LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT "promises a night filled with love, laughter, and optimism." Apart from Cardi B and Missy Elliot, SZA also joined the concert, with Lizzo's band completing the acclaimed Special tour, including The Lizzbians and The Little Bigs and The Big Grrrls.

Born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo boasts terrific talent, with the titles singer, songwriter, rapper, and flutist under her belt. But in addition to her artistic abilities, Lizzo's fans admired her because of how her songs' messages about self-love resonated with them, especially her 2016 song "Good As Hell," among her other songs that also tackles self-acceptance. Not to mention, she is also "100 percent that bitch."

Her big break came when she collaborated with Prince on the 2014 song "Boy Trouble," and she went on to release her breakout single, "Truth Hurts," which was also featured in the 2019 romantic comedy film Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez. Although the song did not perform well until it was featured in a film, it became an instant hit, proving that good things come to those who wait and strive for them.

Lizzo's documentary is also available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT trailer below.